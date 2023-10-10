He said he’d take teen to ‘police’ but attacked her, cops say. Her escape was unexpected

A fortuitous car crash led to the escape of a young teen girl escaping the clutches of an alleged kidnapper who sexually assaulted her in Hollywood, authorities said.

Shane Lee Taylor, 44, of North Carolina, is charged with two counts of kidnapping a minor under 13 years old and committing sexual battery, two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim 12 to 16 years old, one count of sexual battery on a victim between 12 and 18 years old, one count of touch or strike/battery, and one count of disobeying/avoiding a red light.

On Thursday, the young teen, who is between 12 and 15 years old, was walking aimlessly from her home when she ended up at a “rundown” CVS near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, a Hollywood police arrest report read.

She told detectives she was approached by Taylor who grabbed her by arm and forced her into the front passenger seat of his Hyundai SVU.

He told her he was going to take her to a “police station” and searched on his phone for the address of the FBI building. He drove there, but the teen said he drove past it.

During the drive, he asked her about what music she listened to and if she was wearing a “wire,” a type of surveillance device, the report said.

After that, he began to “frisk” and touch her inappropriately and sexually. She told Taylor she did not consent but he “scoffed” at her, the report said. He continued driving in circles and through alleyways.

Taylor continued to drive without stopping and became more physical while doing so, the report said.

Suddenly, Taylor got into a car crash.

The teen took the chance and ran from his car, finding safety in a Shell Gas station. She called 911 and told the operator how a “stupid douchebag pedophile” took her and harmed her, the report read.

Taylor stayed at the scene of the crash, where a responding officer said he looked nervous and was shaking. After being detained for questioning, he was arrested.

Taylor denied the accusations and told detectives, “All I was trying to do was help her.”

Authorities also said he admitted, unprompted by detectives, to taking “her to the Federal building, FBI building off of Pembroke, but they were closed. So I was taking her down here, and she made accusations and stuff, saying that she ran away five times and the police keeping putting her back with her parents.”