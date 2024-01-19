‘Who said we don’t attack Iran’, Israel will not allow Iran to become a nuclear state - Netanyahu

Israel will not allow Iran to become a nuclear power, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said on Jan. 18, the Times of Israel reported.

He was responding to a question about why Israel attacks only Iranian proxies, and not Iran itself.

"Who said we don't attack Iran?,” Netanyahu asked.



“We do attack Iran. Iran has to go through several more stages on its way to obtain nuclear weapons, about which I will not go into detail. I undertake an obligation to do everything to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon as an Israeli Prime Minister."



He called Iran "Hydra-headed monster" with the terrorist organizations Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis being its "limbs", wrote the Jerusalem Post. Iran is behind these organizations, and it can destroy Israel, Netanyahu said.



"If Iran is doing all this now, when it does not possess nuclear weapons, imagine how essential it is to prevent it from having nuclear weapons," he said.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced on Jan. 18 that Iran has enough highly enriched uranium to produce several nuclear warheads.

Iran resumed highly enriching uranium, essential for nuclear weapons, according to earlier reports.

U.S. President Donald Trump in May 2018 announced the U.S. withdrawal from the nuclear deal with Iran, citing “definitive proof” that Iran, contrary to assurances, had been developing nuclear weapons. Following this, the U.S. repeatedly expanded sanctions against Iran.

After the U.S. withdrawal from the nuclear deal, Iran gradually began to abandon its commitments. Negotiations to revive the deal, which began in the spring of 2021, have reached an impasse.

