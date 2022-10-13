What was said during Nikolas Cruz verdict for Parkland shooting? Watch for yourself

A Broward jury on Thursday rejected a death sentence for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz for the 2018 shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland.

Cruz pleaded guilty last year to the shooting, so the sentencing part of the trial focused on whether he should be sentenced to life or death. A 12-member jury recommended the sentence.

