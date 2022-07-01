He said his girlfriend’s death was suicide. A Fresno jury convicted him of murder

A Fresno man, who tried to convince police that his girlfriend’s death was a suicide, was convicted of murder Friday by a Fresno County jury.

Daniel Cervantes, 53, was accused of killing his girlfriend Miriam Corona on the morning of April 24, 2013. Police found Corona dead on a living-room sofa of the couple’s home in the 1800 block of E. Clinton Ave. near Blackstone Avenue.

Cervantes told police Corona killed herself, but detectives found evidence that showed otherwise and the jury believed them.

Cervantes was convicted of first degree murder and remains in the Fresno County Jail. He will be sentenced on Aug. 22 and could face up to 50 years to life in prison.