He said a Mercedes ‘looked nice.’ Then he was attacked, shot at in Fort Worth, police say

A man was assaulted by four other men Thursday night and one suspect fired a shot near him after the victim complimented their black Mercedes, Fort Worth police said Friday.

The victim’s wife also suffered a wrist injury in the incident.

The assault occurred about 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of East Rosedale Street.

The victim told police he walked out of a convenience store to his wife who was waiting in their car.

The victim told his wife that a nearby black Mercedes “looked nice,” and four men in the Mercedes got out of the vehicle and confronted the victim, police said.

As the suspects approached him, the victim told them that he did not want any trouble and he was just complementing the vehicle.

As the victim entered the passenger side of his car, the men assaulted him and one suspect fired a weapon near the victim, Fort Worth police said.

After the attack, the suspects fled the scene.

The victim suffered minor injuries to his face.