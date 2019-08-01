Who said the most words during Wednesday's debates? Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

According to a transcript analysis by FiveThirtyEight, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., spoke the most during the second Democratic presidential debate.

Biden spoke 3,819 words during the debate, closely followed by Harris, who spoke 3,816 words.

Biden and Harris had sparred about issues like Medicare for All and criminal justice reform throughout the debate.

Andrew Yang spoke the fewest words during the debate, with 1,710 words spoken over the course of the entire debate.

The most-searched candidate, according to Google Trends, was Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, who has focused her campaign on antiwar issues. FiveThirtyEight's analysis shows Gabbard spoke 1,817 words during the debate.

