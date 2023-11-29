Who said the office is dead? Amazon is searching for corporate space across Miami-Dade

Amazon is looking for office space in Miami-Dade County, following other corporate giants expanding to South Florida.

The global e-commerce firm launched a search for 50,000 square feet of corporate office space in October, said Zach Goldsztejn, senior manager of corporate communications for Amazon. The company has 400 employees in South Florida, spread across a variety of co-working spaces, including in Coral Gables. This deal will be its first direct lease.

Amazon wants to house its existing employees in its own space, and, Goldsztejn said, it’s looking across Miami-Dade County.

The news comes after the company’s executive chairman and founder Jeff Bezos announced in November his plans to move back home to Miami-Dade. Bezos bought residential real estate on island Indian Creek, also known as billionaire bunker, and his yacht was already spotted at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.

Despite the timing, Goldsztejn said Amazon’s decision to open a corporate office has nothing to do with Bezos’ move and has been in the works for several months. As of now, there are no plans for Bezos to have an office in the new Amazon space. But there will be plenty of room for his workers.

“We believe in the importance of offices for our culture,” Goldsztejn said. “We welcomed employees back to the office three days out of the week in May. We feel it’s integral to how our employees work and innovate on behalf of customers.”

Amazon declined to comment on a timeline in finding Miami office, buildings or neighborhoods. However, Goldsztejn said, the company typically looks for pet-friendly buildings in pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods near public transit and with several dining options.

In addition to its new corporate office hunt, Amazon also has several delivery process centers in South Florida, including a major center in Opa-locka.

Amazon prepares their customer’s online orders through a a conveyor belt system at their fulfillment center in Opa-locka, Florida during Cyber Monday on December, 2, 2019.

Amazon’s move signals continued faith in the local office market. Miami-Dade became a magnet for executives during the pandemic, given the region’s 365 days of warm weather and lean tax structure. South Florida drew employees during the remote work craze. Executives soon followed, opening offices in the region, including private equity firms Blackstone and Thoma Bravo as well as investment firm Citadel.

Amazon confirmed it will maintain its headquarters in Seattle where it has about 15 million square feet of workspace. For a time in 2018, Miami was in the running for the company’s second headquarters. Ultimately, Virginia won the company over.