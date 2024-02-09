He said it was self-defense. The jury said it was second-degree murder with a firearm

Here's a look at what happened in Marion County courtrooms from Feb. 5-7.

State v. Elizabeth Ann Pizzonia

Judge: Anthony Tatti.

Hearing: Arraignment.

What happened in court? Assistant State Attorney Barbara Harris said prosecutors have filed charges of DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash without rendering aid involving death. Harris made the announcement on Feb. 6.

Was Pizzonia or her lawyer in court? No.

What's next? Pizzonia's next court hearing is scheduled for April. It will be a pre-trial conference.

When was Pizzonia arrested and why? Last month when she was accused by Ocala police officers of driving a vehicle that struck a man riding a bicycle. She then left the scene.

State v. Leandre Rashad Cox

Why was Cox is court? Trial.

What's Cox charge? Second-degree murder with a firearm.

Assistant State Attorney Adam Smith, left, talks with Assistant Public Defender Mike Novak during trial.

Lawyers: Assistant State Attorney Adam Smith for the prosecution, and representing Cox was A. Antonio Tomas.

What happened? Cox turned himself in at the Ocala Police Department in 2022 after officers said he shot and killed Jacorie McCullough. The incident occurred in the parking lot in front of the 7 Days Food store, located in the 2000 block of Northwest First Avenue. Two juveniles were also arrested, but murder charges against them were eventually dropped by the State Attorney's Office.

When did the trial start? Tuesday, following jury selection on Monday.

When the trial end? Wednesday.

How many people served on the jury? Three men and three women.

Defense lawyer A. Antonio Tomas

Did Cox testify? Yes.

What did he say? Cox, 20, of Ocala, said the shooting was self-defense. He said he went to the store and saw the victim. Cox said McCullough cursed at him. He said they exchanged words.

Cox said he felt threatened and went after McCullough. He said McCullough slammed him against the vehicle and he shot him because he (Cox) thought McCullough was going to throw him on the ground.

"He (McCullough) had the upper hand at that point," Cox said.

Cox said he ran and tossed the gun away because "I was scared." He told the court he didn't tell a detective who interviewed him the whole story, including the presence of the juveniles at the scene, because he didn't want anyone else to to get into trouble.

When Smith questioned Cox about the shooting, he said McCullough threatened him first, and he retaliated. Smith pointed out that Cox lied multiple times and therefore his testimony about self-defense shouldn't be trusted.

Cox alleged he was the victim and he didn't hate McCullough. Cox said he believed McCullough was armed. McCullough actually was unarmed when he was shot in the upper body, officials said.

Closing arguments: Smith told the court Cox murdered McCullough and the shooting was not self -defense. The prosecutor said Cox had hatred for McCullough because of a Facebook dispute and the victim was unarmed at the time of the incident.

Tomas told jurors to set aside their emotions and focus on the facts. The lawyer said his client didn't pull the trigger until he was slammed into the vehicle. Tomas said there was a possibility Cox could've sustained serious injuries or death if McCullough threw Cox onto the ground.

He said Cox had a gun because he had been shot four months before the incident and had the firearm for protection. He said the shooting wasn't planned and Cox didn't know McCullough did not have a gun.

Deliberations: Jurors discussed the case for 64 minutes before reaching a decision.

Verdict: Guilty of second-degree murder. Cox, who sat beside his lawyer and was wearing a suit and tie, was handcuffed by a bailiff. Cox has been incarcerated at the county jail since his March 2022 arrest.

Sentence: A pre-sentence investigation was ordered. Family and friends from both sides were present during the trial.

State v. William Paul Fote

Judge: Circuit Judge Peter Brigham.

Charges: Twenty-five counts of possession of firearm in violation of risk protection order.

Plea: Fote entered a no contest plea for one count of possession of a firearm in violation of risk protection order. He was sentenced to two years of probation. The remaining charges were not pursued by the SAO.

Stipulations: In a negotiated agreement between the lawyers, Fote must comply with several conditions. First, he cannot consume or take any illegal substances without a prescription. Second, he must complete a substance abuse and mental health evaluation. If he successfully completes probation and all the terms, his firearms will be returned to him.

When was Fote arrested? Fote was taken into custody by sheriff's deputies in February 2022 when he refused to surrender multiple firearms to authorities.

