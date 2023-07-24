‘It said something about KKK style;’ Police investigate threats toward South Fulton mayor

It has been weeks since South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau was arrested and released for trespassing.

South Fulton Police are now investigating racist messages and death threats made to Mayor Kamau.

“Our first and foremost priority is the safety and security of all of our public officials and our citizens. We take all alleged threats seriously,” said Lt. Jubal Rogers with South Fulton Police Department.

Lt. Rogers spoke with Channel 2 Action News Larry Spruill to discuss the recent threats, made to Mayor Kamau.

Channel 2 Action News spoke with Mayor Kamau earlier this month, after he was arrested for trespassing.

He was released later that same day.

Weeks later, police claim he is getting racist emails and death threats.

“So, they were definitely racist. Both the voicemail and emails. One of the communications also had a reference of some KKK undertones, which is absolutely unacceptable and that can definitely be perceived as a threat at this time,” said Lt. Rogers.

Lt. Rogers also described the nature of those threats.

“It said something about KKK style, which of course can be perceived as lynching,” he said.

“It was concerning to me, when he told me that he was being threatened,” said Reshard Snellings.

Snellings said he spoke with the mayor shortly after he received those messages.

“He did tell me there was some racial undertones to them. I just, um, we are in 2023, we should not still be dealing with this,” Snellings said.

Snellings said he cannot believe this happened to a public official.

“He is the mayor of our city. Even if he was not the mayor, no resident of our city should be receiving threats from anyone else.”

Snellings said the mayor does not know who would do this.

Meanwhile, police are going through the messages to identify the sender or senders.

Police are collaborating with the District Attorney’s Office to determine what charges would be filed.

