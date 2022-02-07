'Who said stuffed animals are just for kids'? Build-A-Bear announces 'After Dark' collection

A teddy bear from Build-A-Bear's "After Dark" collection

Valentine's Day is right around the corner and Build-A-Bear wants adults to join in on the fun with its new "After Dark" collection.

The website makes customers confirm they're at least 18 years old or older before entering the adult collection and some of the stuffed animals are holding beer or wine.

"Who said stuffed animals were just for the kids? Why should they get to have all the fun? The Build-A-Bear stuffed animal gift collection has something for everyone—including stuffed animals for adults who are just kids at heart," the site said.

A few of the plush toys are in pajamas or boxers. One stuffed animal's shirt says, "bring on the bubbly," while another one says, " It's wine o'clock somewhere."

Bears, rabbits, frogs and more are a part of the collection.

On the "After Dark" website, animals' outfits are removed when cursors are moved over their photos.

On top of the adult collection, Build-A-Bear has a Bear Cave section that features stuffed animals dressed in costumes from the "Matrix," "Deadpool," and "Lord of the Rings."

