He said super glue and ice were all he needed for the hole in his hand. Police disagreed

Editor’s note: This blotter is compiled from recent Gig Harbor police reports.

Police responded to a break-in at the Cushman Trail parking lot at 5280 Borgen Blvd. just before 7 p.m. March 24.

The rear driver-side window of a vehicle at the trail head was smashed. The owner left about 5:30 p.m. and returned an hour later to find the broken window. Medical scrubs, a lunchbox, Tupperware and a couple bags of groceries were missing.

Police noted there were two other vehicle prowls there about the same time.

Fleeing driver runs over spikes

Someone reported a man slumped over a steering wheel about 5:30 a.m. March 26 in the 14300 block of 92nd Avenue Northwest.

An officer saw foil, brown residue, a torch lighter, a cut straw and half a faded blue pill inside.

The officer knocked on the door, and the driver woke up and started the vehicle.

The officer put spikes in front of one of the tires and told the driver to turn off the engine.

He did, but when the officer told him to get out of the vehicle, he started it again.

The officer repeatedly warned the driver about the spikes, but he fled and drove over them anyway.

A tired popped, and the officer told the man he was under arrest.

“No, (expletive) you,” the man allegedly said before driving south on state Route 302.

Police returned to their patrol vehicles, which they parked out of the way to avoid getting hit, and tried to find the driver.

They found gouge marks at 115th Avenue and state Route 302 but not the vehicle.

They identified a suspect by tracing the vehicle registration and found he wasn’t licensed to drive, had a felony Department of Corrections warrant related to a charge of second-degree assault and a bench warrant related to a charge of driving under the influence, as well as other misdemeanor warrants.

Prosecutors are reviewing the incident for possible charges of obstructing police or failing to obey police, resisting arrest and other charges.

Brothers come to blows

Police responded to a report of domestic violence between two brothers 1:30 a.m. March 27 in the 4400 block of Harbor County Drive.

The brother they identified as the aggressor was banging on the apartment door when officers arrived and had blood on his hands, head and lip.

At some point he said the injury to his hand was a stab wound, and, when he opened his hand, blood squirted from his palm.

He said that injury happened at a Tacoma bar.

Officers asked others at the apartment how the man had gotten a hole in his hand. They didn’t get a clear answer, though one person suggested he “grabbed a glass or something.”

That witness said it sounded like the man had been in some big group fight at the bar, and upon returning to the apartment, under the influence of alcohol, was upset that his brother hadn’t defended him.

The brother accused of not defending him argued no one had fought. Asked about a cut on his forehead, he told police he’d just fallen down.

The witness told him not to lie and said his brother had punched him in the face.

That aggressor brother, with the hole in his hand, used various vulgar, profane language to address officers as they took him to the hospital and then jail.

He vacillated between crying and being angry, told officers that he was going to sue the department and at one point argued he didn’t need medical attention, just super glue and ice.

“It’s not a big deal. I have five brothers. We’ve all stabbed each other,” he allegedly said.

He also said he was best friends with the mayor, referring to the elected official as a man, and didn’t take kindly to officers telling him that the mayor is a woman.

Thief makes off with cash register in pillowcase

An employee arrived to work about 7 a.m. March 27 at a coffee shop in the 5500 block of Olympic Drive to find a man with a pillowcase-looking sack outside the store. The man was leaving the patio of the shop, and the sack had a large square object inside that seems to have been the shop’s cash register.

He got into a waiting vehicle that was running in the parking lot nearby and left.

Inside, the employee found a broken glass panel, which is apparently how the man broke in and took the register, an iPad and a cash bag.