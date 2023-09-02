‘Sail on, Jimmy, and thank you.’ People of all worlds mourn Jimmy Buffett on social media

Parrotheads bowed on Saturday morning. Margaritaville eyes clouded. After Jimmy Buffett’s death was announced late Friday, fans from all worlds gathered on social media to present their piece of the mass celebration of the singer-songwriter’s life.

Micky Arison, chairman of the Carnival Corporation and Miami Heat owner, posted to X (formerly Twitter) a picture with Buffett with, “You will be missed.”

Roy Bellamy, a producer for The Dan LeBatard Show with Stugotz, quoted that post with a link to a story on Buffett’s ejection from his courtside seat during a February 2001 New York Knicks-Miami Heat game at the Kaseya Center, then called AmericanAirlines Arena.

Several social media users posted the moment in the movie “Jurassic World” when Buffett scrambles from a bar with a margarita in each hand.

Writer LaTasha Ellis posted, “His lil sailboat was passing ours and I said ‘hi, I’m Tasha’ and he said ‘hi, I’m Jimmy.’ He came aboard, spent the whole day on our schooner learning the ropes and telling us jokes. Then, treated us to dinner.”

Former U.S. Sen. from Alabama Doug Jones posted to X that he and his wife “are so sad about the passing of the great Jimmy Buffett. Following the election in 2017 he serenaded us in Key West with “Stars Fell on Alabama.””

The X account for The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson posted, “Love and Mercy, Jimmy Buffett.”

Former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton, who was First Lady when Buffett performed at a White House birthday party for then-President Bill Clinton, posted, “Fair winds and following seas, dear Jimmy.”

Under the post announcing his death on Buffett’s official Instagram account, sarah_emily317 wrote “I have never cried over someone’s passing who I never actually met before. But I am sobbing. My heart hurts. He brought so much joy into this world with his music and energy. My kids, all under 7, know the words to all of his songs. We will keep that joy & energy going. Having a margarita for him today. #finsup”

Instagram user kylashoe wrote: “Iconic of Jimmy to pass on Labor Day weekend . . . heading up to heaven for the Labor Day weekend show.”

I live in Key West [because] of my love for Jimmy’s music and the Parrothead lifestyle. My life has so many moments that would be so different (for the worse) without Jimmy’s music. Sail on, Jimmy, and thank you.”

The RedditCFB X account wrote, “Jimmy Buffett turned margaritas and singing about being a beach bum into a billion dollar empire, which should automatically make him a Top 5 all-time American. Today is a day of mourning.”

