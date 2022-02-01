You Can Sail the Mediterranean This Summer on This Exact Replica of a Famous 1900s Sailing Yacht

The only thing that comes close to sailing on a world-famous racing yacht from the early 20th century is hitting the seas in an exact replica. Yachting Partners International (YPI) is now giving seafarers that distinct pleasure aboard its newest fleet member Eleonora.

The 162-footer, which will be available for charter this summer, happens to be a carbon copy of the 1910 Herreshoff schooner Westward. Designed by Nathanael Greene Herreshoff, the American naval architect best known for creating a series of undefeated America’s Cup defenders from 1893 to 1920, this historic yacht was one of the fastest and most famous racing schooners of her time.

Eleonora is equally suited to fast competitive sailing or relaxed cruising with the family. She’s just as stylish as her muse, too, with that Old World charm in spades. The vessel was built at the Van der Graaf shipyard in Holland and launched back in 2000. Since then, she has participated in a number of classic sailing regattas and hosted a number of high-profile guests on board.

Just like her predecessor, Eleonora features a classically styled interior with elegant mahogany paneling that harkens back to the golden era of yachting. The light-filled main saloon, which spans the full beam of the yacht, comes equipped with a matching mahogany dining table fit for eight, as well as card tables, lounge seating, a bar and a high-end entertainment system.

Elsewhere, Eleonora sports three spacious double cabins and one twin cabin that each come complete with a luxe marble ensuite. The highlight is, of course, the full-beam owner’s suite that sports large wardrobes, a dressing table and a separate seating area with desk. The adjoining ensuite, meanwhile, comes with both a bath and shower. All up, the yacht offers enough space for eight guests and eight crew—the latter including a captain with 18 years of sailing experience.

The best part is that Eleonora backs up her beauty with a good dose of power. She sports a slender hull and sharp bow to cut through the seas, along with one 460 hp engine that supplements the sails. Together, this gives the yacht a top speed of 10 knots.

Eleonora is available for charter in the Mediterranean this summer. Rates start at €70,000 (approximately $78,800) per week in low season and €85,000 ($95,700) during high season.

