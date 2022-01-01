🌱 Sailboat Washes Up At Coronado + No Cabrillo Polar Bear Swim

Happy Sunday, Long Beach! Also, Happy National Science Fiction Day! Here's everything you need to know to get this day started.

Folks walking along Coronado Avenue saw a sailboat wash ashore recently. Also, the sewage spill canceled the 70th annual Polar Bear Swim. Finally, there was a traffic fatality near Broadway and Olive Avenue.

The cheapest gas is at Sam’s Club, 7480 Carson Street, where it costs $4.09 a gallon.



First, today's weather:

Plenty of sunshine, but cool. High: 61 Low: 39.

Here are the top stories in Long Beach today:

A 50-foot sailboat washed ashore Thursday near Coronado Avenue after the last rainstorm. There was a person on the boat who was taken to a hospital for hypothermia. Because the boat’s keel became stuck in the sand, rescue boats waited until high tide to pull it away from the shore. (LB Post) The 70th annual Polar Bear Swim at Cabrillo Beach was canceled Saturday morning in the aftermath of the recent sewage spill. In addition to all Long Beach beaches, Seal Beach in neighboring Orange County, and L.A. County’s “Cabrillo, Point Fermin, White Point Park, Royal Palm and Rancho Palos Verdes beaches” were closed. LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn wants to know whether “aging or faulty infrastructure” caused the spill of four million gallons of untreated sewage. (US News) The LBPD announced Saturday that there was a traffic fatality at Broadway and Olive Avenue. The crash involved a motorcycle and an SUV. According to investigators, “the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Broadway at a high rate of speed when he collided with the rear end of another vehicle that was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Broadway and Alamitos Avenue.” If you witnessed this collision, please contact LBPD Collision Investigation Detective Joseph Johnson or Kelsey Myers at (562) 570-7355. (LBPD) The City intends to update its Health Order on Monday. It plans to align it with L.A. County’s new isolation and quarantine requirements. Self-isolation after a positive COVID-19 test will last five days “regardless of vaccination status, previous infection or lack of symptoms.” “Those who are unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or fully vaccinated and eligible for a booster but have not yet received their booster dose” have to quarantine for five days after getting in contact with a possibly infected person. This does not apply to “individuals who are fully vaccinated and have received their COVID-19 vaccine booster, if eligible.” (City of LB) If you needed another reason to get a library card, get hip to the GetSetUp online learning service for adults ages 55 and older that will kick off on January 11. Geared specifically to this demographic, “classes are interactive, easy to join, offered day and night, and are free for LBPL cardholders.” Topics run the gamut from travel, Mandarin, and Hindi to cooking, are hosted by instructors in the same age demographic as the audience, and there are always 500 classes a week to choose from. Did I mention that it’s FREE? (City of LB)

Today in Long Beach:



Story continues

Kids' Online Sunday School from Bay Shore Community Congregational Church (UCC) (8:30 AM to 9 AM)

Long Beach Southeast Farmers’ Market at 6602 E Marina Drive (9 AM to 2 PM)

It’s a MOLAA Free Sunday (11 AM to 4 PM)

The Eon Burchman Trio at Viento Y Agua (12 PM to 2 PM)

Alex’s Bar presents The Alley Cats, The Jack Brewer Band, Suburban John (members of the original Suburban Lawns), & Hamapple (2:15 PM)

From my notebook:

A Grant neighbor found a husky yesterday on the corner of Walnut and 65th. (Nextdoor)

Our East Village neighbor needs recommendations for a streaming service. What channels or perks do you get? What are the pros or cons? How much do you pay a month? (Nextdoor)

A Downtown Long Beach neighbor is looking for a female roommate. 1 bedroom for rent in a 2-bedroom apartment. In-unit washer. Available now. There is a small dog. (Nextdoor)

Another East Village neighbor dropped their favorite beanie! Did you or your kids find it? (Nextdoor)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

Divorce Boot Camp – Vesta Irvine, CA Hub (January 5)

FREE WEBINAR | “Rome: The Eternal City” 1 7 22 Presented by Dr. Rocky Ruggiero (January 7)

Vistamar School Admissions Open House - Virtual (January 8)

Add your event

Loving the Long Beach Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link, so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at LongBeach-CA@Patch.com

Thanks for following along and staying informed! I'll be in your inbox tomorrow with a new update.

— Sylvia Cochran

About me: Sylvia Cochran works out of sunny Southern California and has been freelance writing full-time since 2005. She loves dogs, cats, books, plays Best Fiends (don't judge), embraces social justice, and tries to live out Micah 6:8.

This article originally appeared on the Long Beach Patch