I sailed on Royal Caribbean's 9,300-person Wonder of the Seas — take a look inside the world's largest cruise ship with a boardwalk, 3 water slides, and a park

Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas is the world's largest cruise ship. Brittany Chang/Insider

I sailed on Royal Caribbean International's Wonder of the Seas in early December.

It's currently the world's largest cruise ship and includes amenities for travelers of all ages.

Take a look around the ship complete with eight "neighborhoods," three water slides, and an ice skating rink.

Royal Caribbean International invited me to travel on its newest mega cruise ship, the Wonder of the Seas, in early December during a non-revenue sailing for media and travel agents.

Brittany Chang/Insider

The 1,188-foot-long behemoth is currently the world's largest cruise ship.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Royal Caribbean

And with this giant size comes a long list of amenities, spaces, and services to keep travelers entertained for days at sea.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Let's take a closer look at what the 9,288-person vessel has to offer.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Be warned: It's a lot.

Brittany Chang/Insider

The Wonder of the Seas has 2,867 staterooms to accommodate its up to 7,084 guests.

Brittany Chang/Insider

To keep these thousands of guests happy and fed, the cruise ship has over 20 dining venues.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Over half of the restaurants are specialty venues that come at an extra cost to guests, including the new-to-brand Mason Jar serving up classic Southern comfort with a side of live music …

Brittany Chang/Insider

… Izumi for sushi and teppanyaki …

Brittany Chang/Insider

… and the recognizable Starbucks and Johnny Rockets for travelers who want a more familiar meal.

Brittany Chang/Insider

And we can't forget about the classic cruise buffet. This one serves up American food, international classics, seafood, and of course, dessert.

Brittany Chang/Insider

And it wouldn't be a cruise ship without plenty of bars and lounges.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Here, the Wonder of the Seas has a bar staffed by robotic arms instead of bartenders …

Brittany Chang/Insider

… an open-air outdoor sports bar on the Boardwalk (more on this in a moment) …

Brittany Chang/Insider

… and the Rising Tide bar located on a platform that rises and lowers between two decks.

Brittany Chang/Insider

But it's not all about booze aboard the Wonder of the Seas.

Brittany Chang/Insider

After all, Royal Caribbean does angle itself as a family-friendly cruise line.

Brittany Chang/Insider

And this is definitely reflected in the mega cruise ship's "neighborhoods."

Brittany Chang/Insider

The Wonder of the Seas is divided into eight sections affectionately called "neighborhoods." This includes areas like the Boardwalk, Central Park, and Youth Zone.

Story continues

Brittany Chang/Insider

The latter was designed for infants, children, and teenagers, keeping young travelers entertained with events and activities at sea.

Brittany Chang/Insider

But if families want to spend the afternoon together, there's also the open-aired decks.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Here, you'll find the Wonder of the Seas' colorful collection of decorated swimming pools, lounge chairs …

Brittany Chang/Insider

… hot tubs, a children-friendly water playground, and three water slides.

Brittany Chang/Insider

But if your family is looking for drier activities, there's the Wonder Playscape, an outdoor park with slides and games.

Brittany Chang/Insider

This upper deck is also home to the ship's zip line, surf simulator …

Brittany Chang/Insider

… an ocean-themed mini-golf course, and a dry slide helmed by a giant anglerfish.

Brittany Chang/Insider

If you need some time away from the children, head to the Solarium.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Here, you'll find a dome-covered adults only lounge filled with natural light, swimming pools …

Brittany Chang/Insider

… jacuzzis, eye-catching sculptural work, and of course, a bar.

Brittany Chang/Insider

It's one of the most relaxing spots on the ship, especially compared to the vibrant and energetic Boardwalk.

Brittany Chang/Insider

As its name suggests, the wood-planked Boardwalk neighborhood is nearly identical to its on-land counterpart.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Like any beachside boardwalk, there's a hot dog stand, a candy and ice cream store …

Brittany Chang/Insider

… a carousel, and a Johnny Rockets serving up burgers and fries at an additional cost.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Towards the end of the Boardwalk, two large rock climbing walls frame the Aqua Theater.

Brittany Chang/Insider

This outdoor water venue is where you can catch the nighttime showing of "inTENse" …

Brittany Chang/Insider

… a fast-paced water show filled with divers, dancers, and synchronized swimming.

Brittany Chang/Insider

It's just one of several show venues aboard the floating city. But it's the only one with a tightrope walker.

Brittany Chang/Insider

The Royal Theater hosts acts like the superhero and drone-filled "The Effectors II: Crash and Burn," while Studio B hosts the ship's ice skating rink and show.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Studio B is also located on the same deck as the casino and the Attic, the Wonder of the Seas' comedy venue.

Brittany Chang/Insider

There's also a karaoke bar, if you count that as a show venue.

Brittany Chang/Insider

It may not be filled with professional singers, but at least it'll be entertaining.

Brittany Chang/Insider

This karaoke bar is centered in the Royal Promenade neighborhood.

Brittany Chang/Insider

The space — anchored by a giant metal cowboy hat — resembles a small indoor shopping mall complete with stores, grab-and-go dining, and bars.

Brittany Chang/Insider

But unlike a typical mall, there's an out-of-place Ford Mustang parked in front of the aforementioned moving Rising Tide bar.

Brittany Chang/Insider

If you enjoy walking around the indoor Royal Promenade, you might find yourself gravitating towards the open-aired Central Park neighborhood, too.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Here, the space looks nothing like a cruise ship.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Instead, the plant-lined walkway has several specialty dining restaurants, a casual cafe, an outdoor bar, and higher end shopping.

Brittany Chang/Insider

You might even catch some live music here.

Brittany Chang/Insider

And if you missed the Rising Bar at the Royal Promenade, you'll definitely find it at Central Park. The bar floats between these two neighborhoods depending on the time of day.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Moving along, the Suite neighborhood is exclusive for guests who've booked the more expensive and spacious accommodations.

Brittany Chang/Insider

But if you didn't book a suite and are still interested in luxury, head to the ship's final neighborhood, the Vitality Spa and Fitness.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Here, you can treat yourself to massages, beauty and nail salons, and saunas.

Brittany Chang/Insider

There's also a fitness center with machines and weights. But if you're looking for a more cardio intensive workout, head to the open-aired track.

Brittany Chang/Insider

It's evident Royal Caribbean designed the Wonder of the Seas to appease travelers of all ages, whether it be the playground for children, pool zone for families, or Solarium for adults.

Brittany Chang/Insider

And along with these physical spaces, there's a seemingly endless list of daily events and activities for guests to attend.

Brittany Chang/Insider

It's no wonder travelers have flocked to the world's biggest cruise ship since its debut in March.

Brittany Chang/Insider

The cruise line has seen three booking records throughout 2022.

Brittany Chang/Insider

According to Vicki Freed — Royal Caribbean's senior vice president of sales, trade support, and service — new vessels like the Wonder of the Seas "contributed significantly" to this historic rise in bookings, she told Insider in an email statement.

Brittany Chang/Insider

After all, who wouldn’t want to cruise on a vessel with multiple water slides, an ice skating rink, and a bar with robots instead of bartenders?

Brittany Chang/Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider