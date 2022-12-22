Sailor arrested on video voyeurism charges

A sailor based at Naval Station Mayport is in the Duval County Jail, charged with video voyeurism.

An arrest report for Michael Elias, 25, lists him as a flight crew member with the U.S. Navy.

The report says Elias was caught recording people in the men’s restroom at the Home Depot on Atlantic Boulevard on Dec. 20.

When the officer asked him why he was doing that, Elias said it was to watch later for pleasure, police say.

The victim showed the officer a photo of the suspect pointing his camera into the stall. The officer said that when he confronted Elias, he admitted to recording the victim.

The officer got permission to search Elias’ phone and reported finding other videos of people in bathroom stalls that had been recorded from Dec. 4 to Dec. 16.

Elias is being held on a $25,000 bond.

