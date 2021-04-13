Sailor who committed suicide at Kahala hotel identified

Timothy Hurley, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser


Apr. 13—The Honolulu Medical Examiner's office today identified the sailor who committed suicide following a barricade situation at the Kahala Hotel & Resort this weekend.

He was 40-year-old Russell Cruz of Kailua who authorities found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot, the office said.

The incident began before 6 p.m. Saturday when the man barricaded himself in a fourth-floor room at the hotel and communicated with family that he was suicidal, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

After dozens of of law enforcement officers, negotiators and military representatives responded, the man allegedly fired shots into his hotel room door.

No one was injured, but the hotel was put on lockdown, and more than 100 guests were kept in a secure location for more seven hours before they were released. It all ended about 3 a.m. Sunday when police made their entry into the room.

Cruz was, officials said.

