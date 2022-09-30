Sailor not guilty in fire that destroyed ship
A Navy judge ruled Friday that a sailor was not guilty of setting a fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego in 2020. (Sept. 30)
Red Fish Blue Fish has completed its final renovations and will return to seven-day-a-week regular service with a new fall menu to celebrate.
Washington will wear black uniforms for the first time.
The beauty entrepreneur was among guests sitting on cushion-filled beds for Jonny Johannson’s spring 2023 show.
The Empire State is joining the Golden State in banning new gasoline-powered vehicles from being sold by 2035 in an effort to make EVs ubiquitous.
Netflix’s The Crown, poised to drop Season 5 on November 6, is irrefutable proof of America’s continuing fascination with England’s royal family. The series opens with Elizabeth’s wedding to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in 1947 and Season 4 wraps with the resignation of longtime Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Along the way, the series, created […]
Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker has included short-term funding to support Jackson as part of a bill to keep the federal government open through Dec. 16.
Russian soldiers calling home from the frontlines in Ukraine complained about being misled and how poor the war was going, audio recordings show.
Seaman Recruit Ryan Sawyer Mays cleared by Navy judge following trial
Scientists have been measuring the scale of the massive methane leak from damaged pipelines in the Baltic Sea, with the latest figures equating the levels of gas escaping to the annual emissions of some whole countries. It is believed to be the single biggest recorded gas leak over a short period of time. Climate scientists have found that methane emissions from the oil and gas industry are far worse than what companies are reporting, despite claims by some major firms that they’ve reduced their emissions.
The spread of the conspiracy theory from Russian networks, through US far-right influencers, is emblematic of their close ties.
(Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin on Friday said that Russia is annexing four occupied regions in Ukraine “forever” and repeated warnings that Moscow will use all available means to defend the territories. Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 Years
As Hurricane Ian took aim on Pine Island, the largest barrier island off Florida’s Gulf Coast, Jackie Mononhan and her neighbor Bernee Brawn headed to the opposite side of the state and safety.
A military judge on Friday acquitted a sailor of arson in a fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard, a blow to the Navy as it faces allegations of improper training and maintenance of the $1.2 billion amphibious assault ship. Ryan Sawyer Mays, 21, deeply exhaled when the verdict was read, put both hands on the defense table, broke into sobs and hugged supporters in the audience at Naval Base San Diego. Outside the courtroom building, Mays read a brief statement to reporters and declined to answer questions.
The Democratic California governor was asked about his relationship with Guilfoyle, who's now engaged to Donald Trump Jr.
Sanibel Island was a perfect escape for many people from South Florida. A place to pick shells, see nature, have a good meal, kick back in the sand.
Billionaire aluminum tycoon Oleg Deripaska is also accused of financial subterfuge to obscure U.S. properties and sale of a California recording studio.
A video of the woman's confrontation has been making the rounds on Reddit.
The man was hiking on Mount Lemmon when he got lost, rescuers said.
The Boston Police are turning to the public for help in locating the suspect of a sexual assault that occurred in a South Boston neighborhood last week.
Now on day four of a prison labor strike that has garnered national attention, incarcerated people are living on two cold meals a day.