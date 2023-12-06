Sailors rescued after boat runs aground off Plymouth

Firefighters rescue three boaters from a sailboat that ran aground off Plymouth on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.

PLYMOUTH − Firefighters helped two men and a woman back to shore after the sailboat they were on ran aground Wednesday morning off Plymouth.

The boat had left Boston on Tuesday and was bound for Florida, firefighters said.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the sailors issued a mayday call over the radio at 7:30 a.m., WCVB reported. They said their vessel was being pushed toward the rocks near 92 Center Hill Road.

Video showed two firefighters in yellow survival suits helping the three people off the sailboat and back to shore, where an ambulance was waiting.

In a statement, Plymouth Fire Chief Neil Foley said the three people were taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Later in the morning, as the tide went out, the ship was seen tilting as the rocks protruded out of the water.

