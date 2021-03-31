SailPoint Technologies Holdings Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Overvalued

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of SailPoint Technologies Holdings (NYSE:SAIL, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $49.48 per share and the market cap of $4.6 billion, SailPoint Technologies Holdings stock appears to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for SailPoint Technologies Holdings is shown in the chart below.


Because SailPoint Technologies Holdings is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 4.3% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 17.96% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. SailPoint Technologies Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.40, which which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. The overall financial strength of SailPoint Technologies Holdings is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of SailPoint Technologies Holdings is fair. This is the debt and cash of SailPoint Technologies Holdings over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. SailPoint Technologies Holdings has been profitable 1 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $365.3 million and loss of $0.12 a share. Its operating margin of 0.24% in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks SailPoint Technologies Holdings's profitability as poor. This is the revenue and net income of SailPoint Technologies Holdings over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of SailPoint Technologies Holdings is 4.3%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -15.3%, which ranks worse than 83% of the companies in Software industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, SailPoint Technologies Holdings's return on invested capital is 0.09, and its cost of capital is 13.74. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of SailPoint Technologies Holdings is shown below:

In summary, the stock of SailPoint Technologies Holdings (NYSE:SAIL, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks worse than 83% of the companies in Software industry. To learn more about SailPoint Technologies Holdings stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

