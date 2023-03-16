Sails Inn closed after double homicide

Fayette County’s District Attorney has issued a temporary injunction to close Sails Inn in Uniontown after two men were shot and killed there last week.

Police say 32-year-old Darrell Gregg and 28-year-old Tommy Stargell Jr. were shot and killed at the bar last week after an argument.

District Attorney Richard Bower issued the injunction on Wednesday.

Bower has referred to Sails Inn as a “nuisance bar” in the past and mentioned that there have been 74 incidents involving police at the bar before the double homicide.

The owners had to padlock the bar and give a key to Uniontown police.

The bar could be permanently closed depending on the outcome of a hearing that will be held on Monday at 2:30 p.m.

