Sainsbury's: Cost of Covid has been high

Sainsbury's shoppers line up

Sainsbury's has slumped to a £261m loss despite bumper food and Argos sales during the coronavirus pandemic.

The supermarket giant said that in the year to 6 March Covid costs "to help keep our colleagues and customers safe" had been "high".

However, it said it expected profits to bounce back in the coming year.

Rival Tesco reported a sharp fall in profits earlier this month after spending nearly £900m to carry on trading during the pandemic.

Sainsbury's said it had spent £485m on Covid-related costs, including paying colleagues that were required to shield or needed to self-isolate.

It also paid back business rates relief on its stores in line with rivals.

Sainsbury's £261m pre-tax loss for the year was despite like-for-like sales rising 8.1%.

Argos did especially well, with total sales rising almost 11%.

Online sales also boomed as lockdowns and restrictions accelerated internet shopping. Online jumped from 8% of grocery sales to 17% during the year.

Chief executive Simon Roberts praised the "heroic" efforts of staff to keep the business going during the pandemic, but added: "The cost of keeping colleagues and customers safe during the pandemic has been high."