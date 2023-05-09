Sainsbury's cuts own-brand bread and butter prices

Shoppers with bags

Supermarket chain Sainsbury's has cut the price of its own brand butter and bread.

The supermarket is reducing its own branded salted butter from £1.99 to £1.89 for 250g packets from Tuesday.

Wholesale food prices have been falling globally, but supermarkets have been criticised for not passing on price falls quickly enough.

Inflation was expected to fall below 10% last month but soaring food prices meant it fell by less than expected.

Sainsbury's said it was able to lower some of its bread and butter prices due to wholesale prices beginning to fall.

"Whenever we are paying less for the products we buy from our suppliers, we will pass those savings on to customers," the UK's second largest supermarket chain said.

Its also cutting the price of its own-brand bread to 75p from 85p.

Food price inflation in was at its fastest pace for 45 years in March.

The war in Ukraine has driven up food prices around the world, but the UK has also faced its own problems too - from Brexit red tape to labour shortages.

However, as commodity prices have started to fall, supermarkets have started to cut prices on some products - but not others.

Some of the earliest price falls have been in milk, with Aldi, Lidl and Asda recently following Sainsbury's and Tesco in cutting the price of milk by at least 5p.

Last month the Office for National Statistics said the UK was "not there yet" in terms of supermarkets reflecting wholesale price falls.

Price rises

Last summer, butter brand Lurpak said it had put prices up so dairy farmers would get a fair deal.

Some shoppers had expressed shock at rapidly rising prices, with a 750g tub of Lurpak priced at £7.25 in Sainsbury's in July 2022.

That price is the same in May 2023.

Farmers have been under pressure as milk prices have dropped, with one dairy farmer in Shropshire recently saying he is on a "knife edge".

Sainsbury's said its price drop would not have an impact on how much it paid farmers.