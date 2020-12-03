Sainsbury's to hand back £440m of business rates relief

Men walk past Sainsbury's and Argos

Sainsbury's has said it will hand back about £440m of business rates relief it received as support in the pandemic.

It follows supermarket rivals Tesco and Morrisons, which promised to give back more than £850m on Wednesday.

Supermarkets, whose sales have boomed in the crisis, have been criticised for taking government support while paying dividends to shareholders.

Sainsbury's said its move reflected the fact it was allowed to open in lockdown while non-essential shops had to close.

As a result, its sales and profits had been "stronger than originally expected".

"While we have incurred significant costs in keeping colleagues and customers safe, food and other essential retailers have benefited from being able to open throughout [the pandemic]," said chief executive Simon Roberts.

"With regional restrictions likely to remain in place for some time, we believe it is now fair and right to forgo the business rates relief that we have been given on all Sainsbury's stores.

"We are very mindful that non-essential retailers and many other businesses have been forced to close again in the second lockdown and we hope that this goes some way towards helping them."

In March, all retail, hospitality and leisure businesses in England were given a business rates holiday for 12 months to help them get through the crisis.

But MPs have criticised supermarkets for taking around £1.9bn in help while paying dividends to shareholders, calling it an "absolute scandal".

Earlier this month, Mr Roberts defended Sainsbury's decision to pay out £230m to investors at a time when the chain is also cutting 3,500 jobs and vowing to close 420 Argos stores as part of a restructuring plan.

Tesco on Wednesday said it would repay £585m after it had been criticised over investor payouts.

In March, the retailer was accused of "whipping up a huge lobbying operation" against a decision not to give its biggest stores in Wales financial help - a decision that was eventually reversed.

Following Tesco's decision to repay, Morrisons subsequently announced it had "brought forward" a decision on rates relief and would pay back £274m.