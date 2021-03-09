Sainsbury's warns of national shortage of pet food pouches

A dog eating

Sainsbury's has apologised to customers after running out of dog and cat food pouches due to a "national shortage".

The supermarket giant said it was trying to resolve the issue but warned it would be "ongoing" in 2021 - although tinned and dry food are unaffected.

It is blaming higher than usual demand for pouches after more pets were bought during lockdown.

Pet owners reacted with humour and dismay on Twitter.

Some said Sainsbury's should have provided more information about the shortage in its email to customers.

The journalist Owen Jones said his cat was less than impressed.

Cat is less than impressed to learn of national pet food pouch shortage. No explanation about why it’s happened or why @sainsburys expects this to be ongoing through the year. Anyone know? #pouchgate pic.twitter.com/zBjUffSA3c — Owen Jones (@Owenmjones) March 8, 2021

Email from Sainsbugs about national shortage of pet food pouches, probably ongoing through the year. Sorry cats, your world may change somewhat. — Susan Murray 💙 (@pulpthorn) March 8, 2021

In its email to customers, Sainsbury's said: "Due to a national shortage of dog and cat food pouches, we're sorry if you're not able to find your usual product at Sainsbury's.

"We're working hard to resolve this. We think the issue will be ongoing through the year, but we hope to get them back onto shelves as quickly as possible."

Later, it told the BBC it was seeing "an increased demand for pet food pouches" and was "working hard to maintain stock levels".

"We continue to offer a range of canned and dry options," it added.

There has been a well documented rise in pet ownership during the pandemic, with retail chain Pets at Home reporting strong sales and profits last year.

In November, it said that animals had been a "lifesaver" during lockdown, helping people through a period of "social loneliness".

The firm not only saw stronger demand for pets, but also related services such as its Vets at Home business.

Shoppers panic bought pet food during the first national lockdown in 2020 but there have been no reports of similar trends since then.