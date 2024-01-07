Saint Anselm hoops hosts double header against Adelphi
The Saint Anselm women and men’s basketball teams hosted Adelphi. The women won their game 68-61 while the men lost 83-70.
The Saint Anselm women and men’s basketball teams hosted Adelphi. The women won their game 68-61 while the men lost 83-70.
C.J. Stroud came up big yet again for the Texans.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Saturday's Texans at Colts game.
TCU had the ball up by 2 when officials stopped play to go to the monitor.
The Steelers took on a huge injury in Saturday's game.
The Colts and Texans are playing a true postseason eliminator.
These toasty knit booties will make you want winter to last forever.
Also on mega markdown: the viral Bissell Little Green vac for $35 off, white-gold-plated earrings for over $130 off and so much more.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Saturday's Steelers at Ravens game.
The 2024 awards season kicks off this weekend with the 81st Golden Globe Awards.
Yahoo Finance was invited to Bowling Green, Ky., to get an exclusive look at the first-ever Corvette E-Ray rolling off the assembly line.
James' frustration led to some blunt answers.
Get the mascara that Wonder Woman herself calls "the one".
This easy bathroom upgrade is loved by more than 15,000 five-star fans.
Beats Fit Pro are $40 off from Amazon in the three newest colors: Volt Yellow, Coral Pink and Tidal Blue. There's also a deal on the original colors — Beats Black, Beats White, Sage Gray and Stone Purple— which are 10 percent off right now.
In the mini-documentary "How BYD Took Tesla’s Crown," Bloomberg explores how a company that started as a battery manufacturer became global king of EVs.
One of the hottest new releases at Amazon, these high-end cans come with an equally high-end discount. Score them for $170 off.
This week in AI, Microsoft unveiled a new standard PC keyboard layout with a "Copilot" key. You heard correctly -- going forward, Windows machines will have a dedicated key for launching Microsoft's AI-powered assistant Copilot, replacing the right Control key. The move is meant, one imagines, to signal the seriousness of Microsoft's investment in the race for consumer (and enterprise for that matter) AI dominance.
These genius gadgets and gizmos will save you time, energy and money.
Nearly 12,000 shoppers are fans of this cleaner.
This cozy electronic blanket is adored by over 8,000 five-star fans.