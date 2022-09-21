Saint Clair man police say almost hit Taco Bell patrons with motorcycle waives hearings

0
Frank Andruscavage, Republican & Herald, Pottsville, Pa.
·2 min read

Sep. 21—PORT CARBON — A Saint Clair man waived his right to preliminary hearings Tuesday on two separate complaints — one which alleged he almost struck people in a restaurant parking lot with his motorcycle while he was fleeing police and the other which alleged he engaged in lewd acts with a minor.

Stephen S. Kubeika, 34, of 351 Chestnut St., was charged in the first complaint by Saint Clair police Patrolman Vincent Bennett.

Kubeika faced charges of felony fleeing or attempting to elude police; misdemeanor driving with a suspended or revoked license; and summary offenses of reckless driving, careless driving, maximum speed limits, not wearing protective headgear on a motorcycle and no eye protection.

Bennett charged Kubeika with incidents that began around 6:30 p.m. May 14 in the area of North Mill and East Franklin streets.

Bennett said that he saw Kubeika riding a dirt bike without a helmet or eye protection, as required, and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, knowing the man had a suspended license.

Kubeika saw the lights and heard the siren of the police vehicle but fled at a high rate of speed through residential areas, putting people in danger, Bennett said.

The defendant committed several traffic violations and reached a dead end, where he drove the dirt bike between two boulders to avoid being apprehended, according to the officer.

Kubeika then drove through the Taco Bell restaurant parking lot in Coal Creek Commerce Center, where pedestrians had to jump out of the way and run into the restaurant to avoid being struck, Bennett said.

The officer said he ended the pursuit when he was able to get around the boulders and subsequently filed the charges against Kubeika.

In the second case, state police Trooper Ian Keck of the Schuylkill Haven station charged Kubeika with one felony count of corruption of minors and misdemeanor offenses of indecent exposure, open lewdness and harassment.

Keck charged Kubeika for alleged incidents at a Saint Clair home between 10 p.m. and midnight May 1.

Keck said that Kubeika was inside the residence with a 14-year-old girl when he exposed himself, prompting the girl to flee the room

The following morning, Kubeika sent the girl a Snapchat message asking her not to tell anyone what had happened, according to Keck.

By waiving his rights to both hearings, Kubeika will now have to answer to the charges in Schuylkill County Court, where he can plead guilty or enter a not guilty plea and request a trial.

Recommended Stories

  • Iran custody death should be impartially investigated-UN rights office

    The death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old from Iran's Kurdistan province, has sparked nationwide anger and protests in several cities, including in the capital, Tehran. Police have said Amini fell ill as she waited with other women held by the morality police, who enforce strict rules in the Islamic republic requiring women to cover their hair and wear loose-fitting clothes in public. "Mahsa Amini's tragic death and allegations of torture and ill-treatment must be promptly, impartially and effectively investigated by an independent competent authority, that ensures, in particular, that her family has access to justice and truth," acting U.N. commissioner Nada Al-Nashif said.

  • 2 waiting on trial for trafficking Fulton teen facing more charges in DeKalb, attorney general says

    Investigators say there are more trafficking victims they are trying to identify.

  • Apple may move a quarter of iPhone production to India by 2025 -JPM

    The brokerage expects Apple to move about 5% of iPhone 14 production from late 2022 to India, which is the world's second-biggest smartphone market after China. It is also estimating about 25% of all Apple products, including Mac, iPad, Apple Watch and AirPods, to be manufactured outside China by 2025 from 5% currently. Cupertino, California-headquartered Apple has bet big on India since it began iPhone assembly in the country in 2017 via Wistron and later with Foxconn, in line with the Indian government's push for local manufacturing.

  • EXPLAINER: What kept Iran protests going after first spark?

    Protests have erupted across Iran in recent days after a 22-year-old woman died while being held by the morality police for violating the country's strictly enforced Islamic dress code. The death of Mahsa Amini, who had been picked up by Iran's morality police for her allegedly loose headscarf, or hijab, has triggered daring displays of defiance, in the face of beatings and possible arrest. In street protests, some women tore off their mandatory headscarves, demonstratively twirling them in the air.

  • Georgia Mom Found Naked, Burned After Sending Chilling Message to Daughter

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Facebook/Venmo“They are not going to let me go love you there is a key to the house in the blue flower pot by the door.”That was the chilling Venmo message Deborrah “Debbie” Collier sent her daughter around 3:17 p.m. on Sept. 10—along with approximately $2,300—before the 59-year-old left her Athens, Georgia home in a rented SUV and vanished. Less than 24 hours later, authorities would discover her body, nude and severely burned, in a ravine ab

  • Mike Lindell says vendors are bailing on his MyStore platform because they don't want to be associated with an FBI investigation

    Lindell told Insider that four vendors that were going to be listed on MyStore — his version of Amazon — were afraid of being linked to an FBI probe.

  • Furious Texas Sheriff Announces Criminal Investigation Into Martha’s Vineyard Migrant Flights

    FacebookAuthorities have confirmed they are opening a criminal investigation into the individuals who “lured” approximately 50 migrants from the migrant resource center in San Antonio to be flown to Martha’s Vineyard at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request.Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar confirmed the investigation during a press conference Monday “to clear the air for everyone,” alleging that 48 migrants were “lured under false pretenses” to stay at a hotel for a couple of days, shuttled to a

  • Atlanta lawyer found guilty of hitting, killing man during road rage incident over golf ball

    Bryan Schmitt was found guilty of murder, two counts of felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault by a jury.

  • Hawaii Cafe Employee Helps Save Missing Teen Abducted At Knifepoint

    A15-year-old girl violently taken from a Hawaii beach was rescued by a kindly restaurant worker after convincing her alleged abductor to buy her a meal. Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, was arrested in Hilo — on the east side of Hawaii's big island — on Saturday for the kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl, according to the Hawai’i Police Department. Authorities said the teenager, whom they identified as Mikella Debina, was last seen at around 1:30 p.m. on Friday near Waikoloa Beach Drive at Anaeho’omalu Ba

  • Missing High School Students Turn Up Dead on North Carolina Trail

    Orange County Sheriff's Office/Handout Two North Carolina teens who vanished in mysterious circumstances over the weekend have been found dead on an Orange County trail, authorities say.The Orange County Sheriff’’s Office said two bodies found Sunday match the description of 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark, though a medical examiner has yet to provide full confirmation.“Although we do not have that confirmation yet, in the absence of any other missing persons matching the des

  • Mom records ‘creepy’ man following her daughter through Walmart, is horrified when she looks him up online

    He disappeared the second he realized he was being recorded. Later, a quick search online would reveal his terrifying identity.

  • Potential mass shooting at Texas homecoming football game thwarted after police get a tip

    Police said a tip helped them stop a potential mass shooting at a Texas high school homecoming football game and led to the arrests of two 18-year-old men.

  • Antifa on trial: How one criminal case could redefine the murky left-wing movement

    Anti-fascists and right-wing extremists clashed in San Diego last year. Now a landmark criminal case that could change the legal understanding of Antifa.

  • 'Serial' subject Adnan Syed, sentenced to life for ex-girlfriend's murder, walks free after 23 years

    Adnan Syed, the Baltimore man sentenced to life imprisonment for the killing of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee in 1999, was released on Monday after a judge overturned his conviction over material shortcomings. City Circuit Court Judge Melissa Phinn said trial prosecutors failed to properly turn over evidence to defense lawyers that could have pointed to other suspects in Lee’s murder. Syed was found guilty of first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping and false imprisonment in 2000.

  • School Bus Driver Fired And Arrested After Being Caught Pushing 2 Black Students On Video

    A white bus driver in Morgan County, Georgia, has lost his job after a video showed him straight-up shoving a pair of young Black siblings.

  • Black inmate who sued over ‘Baby Shark’ torture found dead in jail cell

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma County inmate found dead in his jail cell last weekend was a plaintiff in […] The post Black inmate who sued over ‘Baby Shark’ torture found dead in jail cell appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Man pistol-whipped after rushing to help woman being robbed at gunpoint, Texas cops say

    The incident was caught on video.

  • California Mom Who Faked Her Own Kidnapping Gets Prison Time

    Shasta County Sheriff’s OfficeThe California mom who admitted to faking her own violent abduction in 2016 in an elaborate hoax to run away with an ex-boyfriend has been sentenced to 18 months in prison. Sherri Papini, 39, pleaded guilty last April to lying to a federal officer and mail fraud in connection with her November 2016 disappearance. In accordance with her plea agreement, the mother-of-two will also have to pay more than $300,000 in restitution for what prosecutors called a “deliberate,

  • Woman who police say was sexually assaulted by Cleotha Henderson sues city of Memphis

    The woman who police say was abducted and sexually assaulted by Cleotha Henderson in 2021 is suing the City of Memphis.

  • 2 charged with attempted murder after road rage crash: St. Pete Police

    A brother and sister in St. Petersburg are accused of purposely crashing into a motorcyclist on Saturday in an incident of road rage, police said on Tuesday. The victim, a 21-year-old man, remains in extremely critical condition, police said. St. Pete PD said Narciso Rosario, 32, and his sister Solimar Rosario, 31, are both charged with attempted murder in the second degree. Full story: https://wfts.tv/3Sm0oaA