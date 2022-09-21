Saint Clair man police say almost hit Taco Bell patrons with motorcycle waives hearings

Sep. 21—PORT CARBON — A Saint Clair man waived his right to preliminary hearings Tuesday on two separate complaints — one which alleged he almost struck people in a restaurant parking lot with his motorcycle while he was fleeing police and the other which alleged he engaged in lewd acts with a minor.

Stephen S. Kubeika, 34, of 351 Chestnut St., was charged in the first complaint by Saint Clair police Patrolman Vincent Bennett.

Kubeika faced charges of felony fleeing or attempting to elude police; misdemeanor driving with a suspended or revoked license; and summary offenses of reckless driving, careless driving, maximum speed limits, not wearing protective headgear on a motorcycle and no eye protection.

Bennett charged Kubeika with incidents that began around 6:30 p.m. May 14 in the area of North Mill and East Franklin streets.

Bennett said that he saw Kubeika riding a dirt bike without a helmet or eye protection, as required, and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, knowing the man had a suspended license.

Kubeika saw the lights and heard the siren of the police vehicle but fled at a high rate of speed through residential areas, putting people in danger, Bennett said.

The defendant committed several traffic violations and reached a dead end, where he drove the dirt bike between two boulders to avoid being apprehended, according to the officer.

Kubeika then drove through the Taco Bell restaurant parking lot in Coal Creek Commerce Center, where pedestrians had to jump out of the way and run into the restaurant to avoid being struck, Bennett said.

The officer said he ended the pursuit when he was able to get around the boulders and subsequently filed the charges against Kubeika.

In the second case, state police Trooper Ian Keck of the Schuylkill Haven station charged Kubeika with one felony count of corruption of minors and misdemeanor offenses of indecent exposure, open lewdness and harassment.

Keck charged Kubeika for alleged incidents at a Saint Clair home between 10 p.m. and midnight May 1.

Story continues

Keck said that Kubeika was inside the residence with a 14-year-old girl when he exposed himself, prompting the girl to flee the room

The following morning, Kubeika sent the girl a Snapchat message asking her not to tell anyone what had happened, according to Keck.

By waiving his rights to both hearings, Kubeika will now have to answer to the charges in Schuylkill County Court, where he can plead guilty or enter a not guilty plea and request a trial.