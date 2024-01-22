‘He was a saint:’ Communities remember volunteer shot, killed in DC

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — The mourning continues around the DMV for 23-year-old Ryan Realbuto, who was shot and killed on Jan. 18 along South Dakota Ave. NE in the District.

“Oh my gosh that’s heartbreaking,” said Takoma Park’s Denecchi Jackson. Jackson did not know Realbuto, but lives across the street from Don Bosco Cristo Rey High School, where Realbuto taught.

“The fact that he wanted to be a giver and help the community and then someone thought his life wasn’t worthy – it’s heartbreaking,” Jackson said.

Realbuto came to the DMV a few months ago as part of Cap Corps, founded by the Capuchin Franciscan Friars. He’s part of the group in the area dedicated to serving those in need.

“They didn’t take anything of value, except the most valuable thing,” Cap Corp said in a statement about Realbuto’s death on its Facebook page.

A teacher at Don Bosco Cristo Rey High School described Realbuto as a saint, and someone already greatly missed, especially by the students. Realbuto was the second person shot and killed in the District that night.

“His whole life was ahead of him,” Jackson said. “And just like that, when he came to help people, someone decided that his life wasn’t worthy. His life was worth more than that.”

D.C. Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Realbuto’s death.

“I pray I pray that he didn’t die in vain,” Jackson said.

Realbuto’s funeral takes place on Jan. 27 in his hometown of Pittsford, NY.

