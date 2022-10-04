Saint-Gobain Launch Jewson Sale Despite Tough Market, Sources Say

Dinesh Nair and Aaron Kirchfeld
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Cie. de Saint-Gobain has launched the sale of its UK building supplies merchant Jewson, people familiar with the matter said, betting private equity appetite will overcome tough financing markets.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The French supplier to construction companies has sent marketing documents to potential suitors and asked for first-round bids around mid-October, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because discussions are private.

Buyout firms likely to look at the asset include CVC Capital Partners, Clayton Dubilier & Rice, Lone Star Funds, Cinven and Advent International, the people said.

Jewson has about £170 million ($192 million) in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, and could fetch more than £1 billion, the people said. Its bigger listed rival Travis Perkins Plc has a market value of about £1.7 billion.

St. Gobain shares rose as much as 3.5% in Paris. They are down about 37% this year.

Representatives for St. Gobain, CVC, CD&R, Lone Star, Cinven and Advent declined to comment.

Sky News reported previously that JPMorgan Chase & Co. has been hired to explore a sale of Jewson, which was founded in 1836 by George Jewson and offers timber, building materials and equipment hire. St. Gobain acquired the business as part of its 2000 takeover of Meyer International Plc.

St. Gobain Chief Executive Officer Benoit Bazin, a serial dealmaker, is moving ahead with the disposal of Jewson at a challenging time. Deteriorating macroeconomic conditions are spooking banks and reducing their willingness to lend on deals. Private credit funds have stepped in to plug the gap on smaller deals.

(Updates with shares in fifth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Australia Supercharges Market Debate That Peak Rates Are Near

    (Bloomberg) -- Global stock and bond bulls are hoping the market impact of Australia’s dovish rate surprise will stick as it offers their best chance at arguing the worldwide wave of disruptive hikes is closer to the end than the beginning.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Stocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July:

  • Ryanair breaks its September traffic record

    Ryanair flew 15.9 million passengers in September, its third busiest month ever and up 13% on pre-COVID levels as the low-cost carrier consolidates its position as Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers. The jump in traffic meant Ryanair also flew more passengers in September than in any of its busiest summer months before the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Until this year, its busiest month was August 2019 when it carried 14.9 million passengers.

  • Trans-Siberian Orchestra talks about holiday show at Moody Center

    The iconic group's production 'The Ghost of Christmas Eve' will be performed on December 7. Music director and lead guitarist Al Petrelli and vocalist Carla Reeves have all the details.

  • Ukraine Latest: Counteroffensive Continues in Donetsk and South

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that liberating settlements from Russian occupation is now “the trend” as his forces press further into the eastern Donetsk region and seek gains in the south. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Credit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise

  • Gaza struggles to accommodate the living and the dead as population grows

    In the densely populated Gaza Strip, a battle for space is pitting the living against the dead as homeless squatters settle in the area's cemeteries while authorities grapple with the growing demand for new housing. In the Sheikh Shaban cemetery, the area's oldest, Kamilia Kuhail's family live in a house built by her husband at the eastern edge of the site, covering the graves of two unknown people whose remains are now buried under the foundations. "If the dead could talk, they would tell us, get out of here," said Kuhail who has lived in the cemetery in downtown Gaza for 13 years with her husband and a family now numbering six children.

  • Truss Hints at UK Benefits Cuts, Courting New Tory Rebellion

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Credit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapPrime Minister Liz Truss said she’s yet to decide whether welfare payments in the UK should be increased in line with inflation, an issue that threatens

  • Credit Suisse’s Options Worsen as Markets Mayhem Takes Toll

    (Bloomberg) -- Dixit Joshi won’t forget his first day as Credit Suisse Group AG’s chief financial officer in a hurry. And yet the experience won’t have been entirely unfamiliar for the former Deutsche Bank AG high flier.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Stocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit

  • Liz Truss news live: Penny Mordaunt tells PM benefits should rise with inflation

    Truss takes on Tory rebels in battle to rein in benefits The secret midnight meeting that killed off the 45p tax cut Pound hits two-week high - live updates Tim Stanley: Chancellor’s Budget actually adds up to nothing Sherelle Jacobs: PM can still humiliate the prophets of national decline Join our Telegraph Politics WhatsApp group for the latest news

  • Every James Bond film ranked, from best to worst

    The great thing is that every Bond film can feasibly be someone’s favourite Bond film.

  • Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? Here's What the Most Bearish Indicator Suggests

    If this indicator, which has called bear market bottoms before, is accurate, the stock market would have a lot further to fall.

  • ‘I’m paycheck to paycheck.’ I make $350K a year, but have $88K in student loans, $170K in car loans and a mortgage I pay $4,500 a month on. Do I need professional help?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or have questions about hiring a new one? Email picks@marketwatch.com.

  • Buffett’s Likely Successor Buys $68 Million of Berkshire Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Greg Abel, the likely successor to CEO Warren Buffett, bought about $68 million of the company’s shares last Thursday in what appears to be his first purchases of Berkshire stock since he assumed the position in 2018. In several Form 4 filings Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Abel disclosed that he purchased 168 Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) Class A shares through the Gregory Abel Revocable Trust on behalf of his wife, children, and other family members. Abel paid in a range of roughly $405,000 to $408,000 per class A share for the Berkshire stock, which closed Monday at $413,300, up 1.7% on the session.

  • Down 40%, This Well-Known Company Is Paying Its Highest Dividend Yield Ever

    Rock-solid dividend payer Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) is more than 40% from its high and could be offering a unique buying opportunity for long-term investors. Not only does it sport a massive dividend yield, but it has also consistently raised that payout for 47 consecutive years. As dividend histories go, Walgreens Boots Alliance has one to be proud of.

  • Elon Musk Sends Scathing Message to Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk is not a Chief Executive Officer like the others. Tesla's boss is atypical. The billionaire did not hesitate to relaunch the showdown with the U.S Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) despite a 2018 settlement with the regulator.

  • ‘Stocks Are Looking Increasingly Cheap,’ Says J.P. Morgan; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    The stock market is often a game in reverse psychology. That is, when the mood gets too euphoric, it’s often a sign it is time to sell. Likewise, when sentiment hits the skids, that could be the ultimate signal the time is right to load up the truck. And on that subject, J.P. Morgan’s Marko Kolanovic thinks we are at – or at least near – the bottom. The firm’s global market strategist believes the Fed’s hawkish stance has left stocks “very oversold,” and while inflation remains persistently high

  • Chinese EV maker Nio’s stock resumes selloff, even as quarterly deliveries rise to a record

    Shares of Nio Inc. resumed its recent selloff toward a more than four-month low on Monday, reversing an earlier intraday gain, after the China-based electric-vehicle maker reported an uptick in September deliveries, enough to lift deliveries for the past three months to a quarterly record.

  • Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?

    With stock prices tumbling and some experts warning that a recession could be looming, many people are questioning just how safe the stock market is at the moment. After all, if stock prices continue to plummet, withdrawing your investments now could prevent you from losing even more. If you withdraw your money now, you'll likely be selling your investments for much less than you paid for them.

  • If you want to be really rich, use these 3 Warren Buffett trading techniques that no one ever talks about

    Buy and hold forever? Not always.

  • The Stock Market Is Rallying Monday. Why the Next Move Is Likely Lower.

    The S&P 500 has dropped so much that even Monday's upswing doesn't mean it is out of the woods.

  • Analyst on Peloton: 'I don't know who would buy them'

    Peloton went from boom to bust seemingly overnight, and as buyout rumors swirl, one analyst is skeptical the beleaguered home fitness company could sell even if it wanted to.