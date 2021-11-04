Saint James City man facing felony conservation charges now has charges in Pennsylvania

A Saint James City man facing felony conservation charges in Florida is now facing assault and harassment charges in Pennsylvania.

Gary Lee Stone, 68, was arrested in March by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office on a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission warrant on charges of disturbing marine turtles, eggs, or nests, a third-degree felony, and conservation-animals molest injure kill capture manatee, a second-degree misdemeanor.

The charges in Pennsylvania, for simple assault and harassment, stem from an incident Sept. 29 in Potter County.

A report from the Pennsylvania State Police station in Coudersport Borough which investigated the incident only said they responded to a reported assault in progress but the suspect fled before officers arrived. The incident remains open and under further investigation.

Coudersport is a small town in upstate Pennsylvania.

Two summons in the case were issued for Stone Oct. 5 and accepted by him on Oct. 14 and 26. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Pennsylvania Magisterial District Judge Annette L. Easton on Nov. 30.

Stone is free on $10,000 bond on the Florida charges case and was in court Wednesday for a pre-trial hearing before Judge Bruce E. Kyle. His case was scheduled for another pre-trial hearing Dec. 8.

The FWC said it received numerous complaints over a few years in reference to Stone’s Florida activities.

Stone has said he was doing informal research on manatees and turtles.

Images and videos were found at his home showing interactions with manatees. The 25 violations Stone is accused of were depicted among approximately 88,000 pictures and videos including thousands of pictures and videos of manatees on electronic devices Stone used.

The FWC arrest warrant affidavit said Stone also told investigators that he was the one who recorded the videos and posted them on his Facebook page. Stone said the feet, hands and legs seen on the videos were his.

During the investigation at his home the FWC said Stone told them that he has been doing research for the last 10 years and said he had Bachelor of Science degree with honors from the Florida Institute of Technology and a master’s degree in agriculture from the University of Florida.

However, Stone said he does not have a marine biology degree, has not posted anything in a scientific journal and has never been issued a permit by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service or the FWC.

Stone has said: “No, I don’t want them, I don’t need them. I am retired, I don’t need to do formal research where I am associated with a university. I do informal research, I am retired, I don’t have to, you know, have any supervision over informal research.”

