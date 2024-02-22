Saint John police officer hospitalized after stabbing

Saint John Police say an officer was stabbed when they responded to reports of a man armed with a knife threatening people in a store. (Roger Cosman/CBC - image credit)

A Saint John police officer has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after they were stabbed while responding to a disturbance Wednesday evening.

A press release issued by Saint John Police states that officers responded at 8:02 p.m. to reports of a man with a knife threatening staff and causing damage inside a hardware store on Fairville Boulevard.

Upon arrival, an officer was stabbed.

A 35-year-old man was taken into custody without incident, and no other injuries were reported at the scene.

CBC News confirmed from a nearby business that there were nine police cars and an ambulance in the parking of the Canadian Tire on Fairville Boulevard between 8 and 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Major crime and forensic services investigators remain on scene. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.