Is Saint Peter’s the best Cinderella in NCAA Tournament history?

4-seed Washington State is moving on after defeating 1-seed SMU, 75-63, in the second round of the 2022 NIT on Sunday, March 20th in Dallas. The Cougars jumped out to a 39-20 lead after the first half and held in the second half to pull off the road upset. With the win, Washington State advances to face 2-seed BYU in the quarterfinals, with a trip to Madison Square Garden on the line.