Saint Peter's takes the country by storm, but will Cinderella run continue?
The Saint Peter's Peacocks look to continue their magical Cinderella run against Purdue.
The Saint Peter's Peacocks look to continue their magical Cinderella run against Purdue.
Play now in real NBA and WNBA environments against authentic teams and players. Build your own dream team in MyTEAM with today’s stars and yesterday’s legends. Live out your own pro journey in MyCAREER and experience your personal rise to the NBA. Flex your management skills as a powerful executive in MyGM and MyLEAGUE. Anyone, anywhere can hoop in NBA 2K22. With best-in-class visual presentation and player AI, up-to-date rosters and historic teams, the game has never felt more real and complete
Gwyneth Paltrow, 49, shared the under-eye patches she swears by to reduce puffiness—the Jillian Dempsey Hydrating Eye Masks. Here’s where you can buy them.
The European Union must support the Western Balkan countries in their bid to join the bloc as soon as possible as part of its strategy to secure regional peace, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday. "In the European Council, determined as never before, we will agree tomorrow and the day after a new European security strategy," Scholz told the Bundestag lower house of parliament. Scholz said Europe needed to strengthen its crisis resilience regarding economic policy but also new technologies and cyberspace, as well as support Western Balkan countries in their EU membership bids.
A jury deliberated for less than 90 minutes and found Richard Wendell Jones, 61, guilty.
After injuring his wrist in Saudi Arabia, Bryson DeChambeau is slowly gearing back up for the Masters.
Is he right? Or is Boston just the flavor of the month for the national media?
LOS ANGELES (AP) Joel Embiid had 30 points and 10 rebounds, James Harden added 24 points and the Philadelphia 76ers hung on for a 126-121 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers without LeBron James on Wednesday night. Two nights after the Sixers surprisingly beat Eastern Conference-leading Miami despite playing without Embiid and Harden, both stars returned for a tougher-than-expected win over the up-and-down Lakers. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points for Philadelphia, which has won five of seven overall.
We made your Father's Day 2022 shopping easy by rounding up the 40 best gifts a daughter can give to her dad, including sneakers, skincare products, baked goods, and comfy slippers.
In a virtual town hall meeting, Johnson also objected to transgender women competing in women’s sports.
The Biden administration will reportedly sanction hundreds of Russian lawmakers in an extension of current sanctions on the Kremlin over its nearly monthlong invasion of Ukraine.The administration has prepared sanctions to be announced Thursday by President Biden on his upcoming trip to Europe, reports The Wall Street Journal.Biden, who is traveling to Europe for meetings with NATO allies, will announce sanctions on Russia's lower house of...
Jalen Brunson scored 28 points and Spencer Dinwiddie added 26 with Luka Doncic resting a sore right ankle, and the Dallas Mavericks overwhelmed the Houston Rockets in the second half for a 110-91 victory Wednesday night. The victory pulled Dallas even with Utah at 45-28 for the fourth seed and home-court advantage in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. The Jazz, who lost 125-97 at Boston, currently hold the tiebreaker over the Mavericks.
The Lakers did an admirable job of fighting hard against a more talented 76ers team, but they ultimately fell just short.
Leona Lewis and Dennis Jauch tied the knot in Italy in July 2019
It happened at East Jackson Elementary School Thursday morning with dozens of children who participated in a fundraiser for March is Reading Month.
Dear Abby owes me money.
With college athletes now able to profit off their name, image, and likeness (NIL), the NCAA Tournament provides a spotlight to land big endorsements.
If you have butter, milk, bread and cinnamon on hand, you’re ready to go. No eggs required.
A survey by the Finnish Business and Policy Forum Eva think tank found that 60% of people supported Finland joining NATO — up from 34% last year.
Nearly half of dog owners reported that having a pet is more expensive than they realized, spending up to $1,201 on average each year, according to a 2020 Harris Poll on behalf of TD Ameritrade. But...
Intel Corp came under fire during a Senate hearing from one of Congress' most vocal China critics on Wednesday over an apology that the company issued after its response to alleged forced labour in the country. The Senate Commerce Committee hearing - about legislation designed to boost America's tech competitiveness - revealed strong bipartisan support for efforts under way to combine the Senate's US Innovation and Competition Act (USICA) and the House of Representatives' America Competes Act in