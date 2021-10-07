Saint Thomas Aquinas teacher charged with sexual exploitation of child, other crimes

The choir director at Saint Thomas Aquinas High School has been charged with two counts each of sexual exploitation of a child and breach of privacy, the Johnson County District Attorney’s office announced Thursday.

Police arrested and booked 45-year-old Joseph Martin Heidesch into the Johnson County jail on Wednesday morning, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. The crimes allegedly took place between January 2019 and September of this year.

According to court documents, Heidesch possessed a “visual depiction” of a child under the age of 18 who was shown or heard engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

He is also accused of installing or using a concealed camera to secretly record two victims in a state of undress without their knowledge. One of the alleged crimes occurred between January 2019 and September of this year while the other was in May 2019.

Heidesch’s bond has been set at $250,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon via video.

The arrest was the result of an investigation by the Shawnee Police Department.

In a letter sent to parents, high school administration at the Catholic school in Overland Park said that Heidesch was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the police investigation.

“With this type of news, it is important to assure our students their safety and well-being are our top priority,” the statement read. “We encourage you to take this opportunity to talk with your children and allow them to process the information in a safe and supportive environment.”