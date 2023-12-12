All Saints' Church hosts Lessons and Carols Service for community

Dec. 12—THOMASVILLE- From a tiny service on Christmas Eve, to a service in a wooden shed, to King's College in 1918, The Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols has grown to be a much loved tradition. Locally, residents can experience this ancient service, full of short readings and beloved Christmas carols, at All Saints' Church on the evening of Sunday, December 17th at 5 p.m.

The service will be led by Father Will Brown with musical direction by Margit Miller. At All Saints', the congregation wishes to use this venerable service to highlight the work of some of the institutions—both within their church, as well as in the wider community—that do work in the spirit of this obedient humility, work among "the poor and the helpless; the hungry and the oppressed; the sick in body and in mind and those who mourn; the lonely and the unloved; the aged and the little children; and all those who know not the Lord Jesus, or who love him not, or who by sin have grieved his heart of love." To honor their work, the church has asked community and non-profit leaders to be the Lesson readers.

The service at King's College is still an annual event, and has been broadcast on the BBC every year from 1928 until now, with the exception of 1930. Even during the second World War and the Covid 19 pandemic, Lessons and Carols has filled churches and gone out across the airwaves. It is easy to imagine the pointed affections of those who gathered for the first service in 1918, as they recalled those recently killed in the Great War, as the priest came to the passage concerning "all those who rejoice with us, but on another shore and in a greater light."

This event is free and open to the public. The service starts at 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 17th, and attendees are invited to stay for a festive reception afterward. Nursery care is available. All Saints' Church is located at 443 South Hansell Street, with parking to the right of the building. Please visit www.allsaintsthomasville.org or call 229-228-9242 with questions.