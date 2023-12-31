All Saints Church in Wokingham refurbishment benefits from grant

A church has welcomed a "vital" grant of £250,000 towards its major renovation project.

All Saints Church in Wokingham, Berkshire, benefited from a £42m government fund to help conserve listed places of worship.

It is currently fundraising for its Spaceforall project which has turned the building into a community space.

Anne King, refurbishment project leader, said churchgoers were able to "worship in beautiful surroundings".

Work already carried out has seen better access, toilets and a cafe added to the building, which dates back to the 14th Century, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport said All Saints was among the 4,900 places of worship to have benefited from the Listed Places of Worship (LPW) Grant Scheme in 2023.

The scheme gives grants covering the VAT on repairs of over £1,000 to listed buildings used as places of worship.

Ms King said: "We simply could not have done the work without the VAT grant. The refund of £250,000 was essential.

"We can now run concerts, community drop-ins and a lively cafe as well as enjoying worship in beautiful surroundings."

The government said £112,000 went towards restoring All Saints' Copeman Hart organ. It also said underfloor heating was installed, as well as an accessible toilet and entrance.

All Saints said the project was aimed at turning the Church of England church into a community space for people in Wokingham, while remaining a place of worship - with work expected to cost some £1.3m.

