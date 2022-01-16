🌱 All Saints Merges With St. Joseph + Water Emergencies In RI

Morning, Woonsocket, and happy National Bootlegger’s Day! Let's get you all caught up to start this Monday, January 17 off on an informed note.

Two parishes are merging on February 7. Also, there were several water emergencies on Sunday. Finally, the St. Agatha and St. Joseph senior citizens are suspending regular meetings.



First, today's weather:

Windy with rain tapering off. High: 45 Low: 24.

Here are the top stories today in Woonsocket:

All Saints Parish will merge into St. Joseph Parish as of February 7. We learned Sunday that the Providence Diocese has given the green light to this move. The All Saints church building will close because of the declining number of parishioners. “I pray that the parishioners will see this change not as a setback, but rather as a new chapter in their journey of faith, a new beginning filled with wonderful possibilities for the future,” said the bishop. (WJAR) Sunday was a day filled with water emergencies. Earlier in the day, there was a water main break at 516 Phoenix Avenue in Cranston. Another emergency was taking place in Pawtucket. Finally, there was a local emergency in Woonsocket, but there were no further details. (@RIBNS, 2) St. Agatha and St. Joseph senior citizens have suspended their group meetings. Organizers cite COVID-19 as the reason. It is unknown at this time when meetings will continue. (Valley Breeze) The Center for Covid Control, which operated testing facilities in Smithfield and West Warwick, has paused operations. The company is under investigation after some customers called “the tests sites a scam.” They anticipate reopening this coming Saturday. (Patch) After last year’s cancelation, the Unity Ball is on! We learned Thursday that the two North Smithfield HS seniors in charge of planning have been busy working out the details of the “inclusive prom for students on unified sports teams all over Rhode Island.” At this time, the event will be held at The Crowne Plaza in Warwick on April 29. “The Unity Ball is open to athletes in the unified sports program overseen by Special Olympics Rhode Island.” Donations from the community are always welcome! (Valley Breeze)

Story continues

From our sponsor:

Today's Woonsocket Daily is brought to you in part by Newrez, a leading nationwide mortgage lender. Make a smart move for your future and refinance with Newrez today. Call 844-979-1707 to connect with a Newrez loan officer. Newrez, LLC (NMLS #3013)

Today in Woonsocket:



Full Moon Hike at Adventure Base Camp (5:30 PM to 7:30 PM)

Porketta Dinner at the St Joseph's Veterans Association (6 PM)

Dogtopia hosts a Dog Handling Seminar (6:30 PM)

Gong Bath and Sound Healing at the Gravity Yoga Center (6:30 PM)

Alchemy presents I’m At Your Window: A Hip Hop Musical Based on Romeo & Juliet (7 PM)

From my notebook:

If you teach Rhode Island history, the Rhode Island Historical Society, Rhode Island Black Heritage Society, and the Rhode Island Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission worked together to make lesson plans on African Americans’ Struggle for Civil Rights in Rhode Island. (Facebook)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

Divorce Boot Camp – Vesta's N. Attleboro, MA / Providence, RI Hub (January 21)

Add your event

Loving the Woonsocket Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link, so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at Woonsocket@Patch.com

You're officially in the loop for today! See you tomorrow for another update.

— Sylvia Cochran

About me: Sylvia Cochran works out of sunny Southern California and has been freelance writing full-time since 2005. She loves dogs, cats, books, plays Best Fiends (don't judge), embraces social justice, and tries to live out Micah 6:8.

This article originally appeared on the Woonsocket Patch