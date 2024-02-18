All Saints parish in North Buffalo to close, property to be sold

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — All Saints Parish, located on Chadduck Avenue in Buffalo, is set to close, according to a letter sent to the parish community.

Parishioners were informed of the decision by the Buffalo Diocese on Sunday morning. The decision was made due to “challenges of the property, particularly of the school building” located in the city’s Riverside neighborhood.

Sunday mass at the church will continue until an offer is made to purchase the property. When that happens, the church will merge with an undetermined parish. All Saints is a member of Family No. 20 within the diocese, which also includes St. Rose of Lima on Parker Avenue, St. Mark on Woodward Avenue, St. Margaret on Hertel Avenue, Holy Spirit Roman Catholic on Dakota Street and Assumption of the Blessed on Amherst Street.

This is now the second church in the area to announce its closure in recent days. On Friday, the diocese announced that St. Andrew’s, located in Tonawanda, will close in June, citing financial challenges.

In November, the diocese called on parishes to financially assist to help resolve nearly 900 child sexual abuse claims. It was estimated by the diocese that roughly $100 million would be needed to settle the claims.

