Saints safety Marcus Maye suspended 3 games in connection with 2021 DUI case

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye has been suspended without pay for three games for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, according to a statement provided by the league.

The suspension starts with this Sunday's game at Green Bay and ends following New Orleans' Week 5 game at New England on Oct. 8.

Maye's punishment stems from his 2021 arrest in Florida on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol after his involvement in a car accident in Fort Lauderdale. He was a member of the New York Jets at the time and signed with the Saints as a free agent during the 2022 offseason.

After initially pleading not guilty, Maye last month agreed to a no-contest plea and six months' probation.

Through the first two games of this season, Maye is third among Saints defensive players in tackles with 13. He intercepted Ryan Tannehill during New Orleans' season-opening 16-15 victory over the Titans and sacked the Panthers' Bryce Young during Monday night's 20-17 victory at Carolina.

The Saints' reserve safeties behind May and fellow starter Tyrann Mathieu include Ugo Amadi, rookie Jordan Howden and special teams stalwart J.T. Gray.

