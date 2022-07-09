Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt call for massive tax cuts

Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid are launching their leadership campaigns with pledges to cut taxes - Jeff Gilbert and Paul Grover for The Telegraph

Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt have put tax cuts at the heart of the battle for Downing Street, as both MPs declared their candidacies in The Telegraph with pledges to slash corporation tax.

In separate interviews with this newspaper, the Tory leadership contenders both said they would cancel Rishi Sunak's planned rise in corporation tax and instead reduce the 25 per cent rate to 15 per cent.

In a bombshell announcement, Mr Javid also stated that he would scrap the controversial National Insurance rise, which was introduced during his time as health secretary to fund the NHS and social care.

In an apparent attack on Rishi Sunak, his rival for the leadership, Mr Javid said: "I'm not sure I would have done it if I had been chancellor, but I was focused on my job and I'm not trying to do other people's jobs for them."

Writing in this newspaper, Simon Clarke, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, revealed that he is backing Liz Truss to become leader and that "she would reverse the National Insurance rise, returning to the Conservatives’ manifesto commitments and incentivising job creation".

Mr Javid used his interview to set out an economic plan that also includes bringing forward the planned 1p income tax cut to next year, and a further temporary cut to fuel duty.

While Mr Javid would cut corporation tax by 1p per year to reach 15p, Mr Hunt has pledged to immediately slash the 19p rate to 15p in an autumn Budget.

The former foreign secretary also set out a plan for a five-year business rates holiday for the most deprived parts of the country, many of which are in the so-called Red Wall.

He criticised Boris Johnson's levelling up agenda for being "far too New Labour", focused on high-spend infrastructure projects rather than "wealth creation".

Both men implicitly criticise Mr Sunak's record as chancellor, with Mr Javid also taking aim at his rival's insistence that tax cuts should be put on hold until the economy improves.

Meanwhile, writing in this newspaper, Gerard Lyons, Mr Johnson's former economic adviser, backed Penny Mordaunt as the best candidate to "focus on growth" and "truly champion the UK".

Story continues

Dr Lyons, who is now advising Ms Mordaunt, suggested that she would also cancel the planned corporation tax increase and cut fuel duty.

On Saturday Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, ruled himself out of the leadership contest, despite topping a poll of party members. Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, was said to be under pressure from some senior Brexiteers to stand.

Would-be candidates will only have until Tuesday night to gain sufficient numbers of backers to enter the contest, with nominations opening on Monday evening after the election of a new 1922 Committee.

On Saturday, a slew of Tory MPs declared their allegiance to confirmed candidates, as Mr Sunak took a first mover advantage following the announcement of his campaign on Friday.

Simon Hart, who quit as Welsh Secretary last week, backed Mr Sunak, while Brandon Lewis, the former Northern Ireland Secretary, publicly lent his support to Nadhim Zahawi, the new Chancellor.

In a broadside at Mr Sunak, Mr Javid said: "Our tax rate now is already almost a 70-year high – and that's happened under the Conservatives. I think that troubles a lot of people. And so I think a prerequisite for growth is tax cuts.

"There are some that say that you can't have tax cuts until you've got growth. I think that's wrong. I think that is fundamentally flawed analysis. I think you can't have growth until you've got the tax cuts."

Mr Hunt, however, insisted being able to cut taxes did depend on growth, saying: “I would love to see income tax cut, but it has to be done in a way that is sustainable.

“It can't be an electoral bribe and it depends on growth. What you’d need is an income tax cut that is for life, not for Christmas. That means starting by saying we're going to get the economy growing, then you get yourself in a position.”

Mr Hunt, who was health secretary for six years before moving to the Foreign Office, said he would keep the National Insurance increase in place. He said: "The NHS needs the money."

Mr Wallace said his decision not to stand had “not been an easy choice to make”, but that his “focus is on my current job and keeping this great country safe”.

On Saturday the former chancellor had 19 declared backers, while Suella Braverman, the Attorney General, and Ms Truss had nine each.

Kemi Badenoch, the Brexiteer former equalities minister, who has set out her stall in an interview in this newspaper, has received the backing of several socially conservative MPs, including Lee Anderson, Tom Hunt and Ben Bradley.

Sir John Hayes, Richard Drax and Philip Hollobone - all Boris Johnson loyalists - have announced their support for Mrs Braverman.

Mr Sunak has revealed the first policy proposal of his campaign was to crack down on gender-neutral language, as he told supporters: “We must be able to call a mother a mother.”

His team has already attracted the support of 10,000 online supporters after his campaign video promising to “restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country” went viral.

Sources close to Ms Truss suggested she was almost ready to announce her own candidacy, after preparations were delayed by an ill-timed visit to Indonesia to the G20.

The Foreign Secretary has now returned to London and is expected to launch her campaign in the next 24 hours.

Writing in The Telegraph on Sunday, Mr Clarke said that one of her core policies will be to cancel the £12 billion National Insurance increase announced by Mr Sunak to fund the NHS and social care.

“People know what to do with their own money better than any government,” he said.

“Liz understands this, which is why she would move swiftly to simplify and cut taxes in order to put more money back in their pockets and ease the cost of living.

“She would reverse the National Insurance rise, returning to the Conservatives’ manifesto commitments and incentivising job creation.”

Mr Zahawi and Grant Shapps have become the latest MPs to throw their hats in the ring, bringing the total number of declared candidates to seven.

Senior party sources expect the total number of runners could be as high as 16 and are planning a high threshold of nominations to whittle the list down to “serious candidates” quickly.

In an interview with this newspaper, Mrs Badenoch expressed concerns that the Government's flagship Online Harms Bill risks criminalising factual statements about biology and sex. She also described herself as an "aid sceptic" and said the "arbitrary" net zero target was ill-thought through.

She is standing for the Tory leadership on a platform of "lighter, simpler, nimbler government" and expressed fears that some MPs have become hooked on the idea of the state fixing the majority of problems.

The former Treasury minister also took aim at the Government's hands-off approach to the Bank of England over inflation, stating: "I don't think we should stop the Bank of England being independent, but we do actually have to mark their homework.

"I think we stopped marking their homework for a very long time. If we had been marking their homework, we would have spotted the issue around inflation earlier and done something and probably would have had a different approach. I think maybe some of the money printing we did in 2021 would not necessarily have happened."

Kemi Badenoch has declared her candidacy for the Conservative leadership - Jeff Gilbert

Meanwhile, Mrs Braverman also pledged tax cuts, saying: "We must get government spending under control. We must slay the inflation beast. We need to cut VAT on energy - and reduce the planned tax increases that are already putting off future investors.

"Ministers and officials must remember that every pound they spend has to come out of your pocket first. And just because millions have been spent on a project does not mean we should keep pouring good money after bad.

“We need a relentless focus on transparency and measurable performance - whether in hospitals, police stations, or schools. Projects that cannot be measured in terms that matter to ordinary people should be scrapped."