Sajjaad J. Butler asks to withdraw guilty plea in Gaven J. Carlisle murder

NEW PHILADELPHIA — A 19-year-old Canton man serving a potential life sentence for killing a New Philadelphia man is asking a judge to let him withdraw his guilty plea.

Sajjaad J. Butler made the request in a motion he wrote himself and filed Nov. 12. He previously pleaded guilty to fatally shooting Gaven J. Carlisle, 22, on March 5 during a marijuana deal that turned into a robbery.

"I am writing this letter to withdraw my plea because my defense lawyers did not give me a fair chance to receive a different offer," Butler wrote.

His one-paragraph motion says he felt pressured by his defense attorneys to take the first offer of a negotiated plea deal.

He said his lawyers, Mark Perlaky and Anthony Koukoutas, were ineffective because they "failed to address certain motions that I needed filed prior to sentencing."

Butler also wrote that his attorneys made promises to him off-the-record that were not addressed in court at his sentencing Oct. 20.

He said his Sixth Amendment rights were violated because his lawyers failed to perform in a "reasonably competent manner."

County Prosecutor Ryan Styer wrote a memorandum opposing Butler's request.

His two-page entry filed Nov. 19 says a defendant may withdraw a guilty plea after sentencing only if he can show "manifest injustice."

"In general, manifest injustice relates to a fundamental flaw in the proceedings that results in a miscarriage of justice or is inconsistent with the demands of due process," Styer wrote, citing case law. "Accordingly, a post-sentence motion to withdraw a guilty plea is 'allowable only in extraordinary cases.'

"Here, Defendant only makes very vague assertions," Styer wrote. "He claims that he had 'no fair chance to receive a (better) offer (from the State),' that he felt 'pressured' by his lawyers, that they did not 'address certain motions,' and that 'promises were made' and not 'addressed (by the) court.'

"Defendant offers no specificity or substantiation for these claims, much less how same would amount to a manifest injustice. Defendant's letter does not meet his burden of establishing a reasonable likelihood that his guilty plea resulted in a manifest injustice," Styer wrote.

Butler previously complained in court about his attorneys. Before pleading guilty in September, he made an unsuccessful request to Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Michael Ernest to replace Perlaky, then a public defender, and Koukoutas, a private attorney from Canton.

"They're not working hard enough for me," Butler said.

Ernest declined to replace the defense team. He said they had successfully argued to suppress "the most incriminating part" of a statement Butler made to police on the day of the murder.

"I couldn't imagine finding two other attorneys who could represent you as well as they have represented you up to this point," Ernest said during the Sept. 21 hearing when Butler changed his plea.

A hearing about Butler's motion to withdraw his plea is scheduled for Jan. 21, Carlisle's 23rd birthday.

