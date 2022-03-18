Sajjaad J. Butler pleads guilty to jail assault

Sajjaad J. Butler admitted to assaulting a corrections officer at the Tuscarawas County jail on July 24. Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Michael Ernest sentenced him to nine months in prison, which is to be served at the same time as his life sentence for murder and another prison term given in an unrelated Stark County assault.

NEW PHILADELPHIA — A man serving a life sentence for murder has pleaded guilty to a charge that he assaulted a corrections officer at the Tuscarawas County jail on July 24.

Sajjaad J. Butler, 20, of Canton, was in jail after being sentenced for fatally shooting Gaven J. Carlisle, 22, on March 5, 2021.

“He struck one of the corrections officers with a closed fist,” assistant county prosecutor Scott Deedrick said. “It was on video and there were four other officers (there) other than the officer who was struck. Fortunately, he was not seriously injured, but obviously the law, our office and the sheriff’s department take a dim view of people striking corrections officers at the jail.”

Butler pleaded guilty to the jail assault, a fifth-degree felony, after a hearing held Tuesday before Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Michael Ernest. The judge sentenced Butler to nine months in prison, to be served at the same time as the murder sentence and a sentence imposed in an unrelated Stark County case.

Butler will be eligible for parole after spending 30 years in prison for murder.

Butler pleads guilty to Canton shooting, too

Butler will serve five to seven and a half years in prison on the Stark County convictions for four counts of felonious assault and one count of discharging a firearm in or near prohibited premises, according to online records of Stark County Common Pleas Court.

The charges came from an April 2020 incident in which Butler allegedly fired a gun into the air, then into a car where a young woman and three teenage girls were sitting in Canton. Gunshots hit the car and injured a 17-year-old girl.

Butler was free on bond in the Stark County case at the time of Carlisle's murder.

He pleaded guilty to the Stark County charges Thursday.

Butler has asked Ernest to allow him to withdraw his guilty plea in the Carlisle murder.

