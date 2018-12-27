Sakar Healthcare Limited (NSE:SAKAR): Time For A Financial Health Check

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like Sakar Healthcare Limited (NSE:SAKAR), with a market cap of ₹1.0b. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? Companies operating in the Pharmaceuticals industry, even ones that are profitable, tend to be high risk. So, understanding the company’s financial health becomes vital. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. Though, given that I have not delve into the company-specifics, I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into SAKAR here.

Does SAKAR produce enough cash relative to debt?

SAKAR’s debt levels have fallen from ₹245m to ₹145m over the last 12 months – this includes long-term debt. With this debt payback, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at ₹3.6m , ready to deploy into the business. Additionally, SAKAR has generated ₹53m in operating cash flow over the same time period, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 36%, signalling that SAKAR’s current level of operating cash is high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In SAKAR’s case, it is able to generate 0.36x cash from its debt capital.

Can SAKAR pay its short-term liabilities?

With current liabilities at ₹128m, the company has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of ₹274m, with a current ratio of 2.14x. Generally, for Pharmaceuticals companies, this is a reasonable ratio since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

Does SAKAR face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

SAKAR’s level of debt is appropriate relative to its total equity, at 28%. This range is considered safe as SAKAR is not taking on too much debt obligation, which may be constraining for future growth. We can test if SAKAR’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For SAKAR, the ratio of 3.51x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that debtors may be willing to loan the company more money, giving SAKAR ample headroom to grow its debt facilities.

Next Steps:

SAKAR’s debt level is appropriate for a company its size, and it is also able to generate sufficient cash flow coverage, meaning it has been able to put its debt in good use. Furthermore, the company will be able to pay all of its upcoming liabilities from its current short-term assets. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure SAKAR has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I suggest you continue to research Sakar Healthcare to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

