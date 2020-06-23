Saks Fifth Avenue Reopens New York Flagship

Phased reopening plan completed with full 40-store fleet now open

NEW YORK, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, June 24, Saks Fifth Avenue is reopening its New York flagship store, marking the completion of its phased approach to store reopenings. The store will reopen with enhanced health and safety protocols and modified services to ensure the safest and most comfortable shopping experience. With the New York flagship, all Saks Fifth Avenue stores in the U.S. and Canada are now open to the public.

"The reopening of our New York flagship store is a pivotal milestone for Saks Fifth Avenue and another opportunity for us to set the standard for delivering a safe, easy and personalized shopping experience," said Marc Metrick, President, Saks Fifth Avenue. "With a fashion-forward merchandise assortment and unparalleled service offerings and experiences, our flagship serves as the beacon for our entire store fleet. We look forward to our grand reentrance to New York and showcasing new and innovative ways to shop while maintaining the high level of service for which Saks is known. On behalf of the entire team, we are thrilled to welcome customers back to Saks New York."

Enhanced Health, Safety and Social Distancing Measures

To ensure a safe and comfortable in-store shopping experience, Saks has implemented a number of measures upon reopening, including enhanced cleaning protocols and regular sanitization of high-touch areas, such as fitting rooms and point-of-sale areas. Saks has also installed state-of-the-art ultra-violet handrail cleaners on all 22 escalators located throughout the store.

Additionally, Saks is implementing various social distancing measures upon reopening, including:

Limiting the use of elevators to seniors and those with health issues

Displaying signage at escalators to ensure appropriate spacing between people

Requiring associates to wear face coverings and to undergo daily health screenings

Requiring all customers to wear face coverings when visiting Saks, in accordance with the current New York state mandate

Reimagined Shopping Experiences and Service Offerings

Upon reopening, Saks will also offer several new contactless service offerings, including:

Saks by Appointment: Customers can make an appointment to shop before or after public store hours. Dressing rooms can be prepared in advance with looks based on their preference.

Customers can make an appointment to shop before or after public store hours. Dressing rooms can be prepared in advance with looks based on their preference. Virtual Shopping: For customers wanting to shop from their home, they can visit the New York flagship and/or another store location via video conferencing technology to shop virtually with the help of a style advisor. Appointments are available to book through saks.com .

For customers wanting to shop from their home, they can visit the flagship and/or another store location via video conferencing technology to shop virtually with the help of a style advisor. Appointments are available to book through . Saks at Home: Offered by invitation only, select pieces are sent for customers to try on at home. Customers will be charged for what is kept and Saks will pick up the rest.

Offered by invitation only, select pieces are sent for customers to try on at home. Customers will be charged for what is kept and Saks will pick up the rest. Sidewalk Services: The store will continue to offer contactless pickup, returns and purchases at the store's 49th Street entrance (near Madison Avenue).

The store will continue to offer contactless pickup, returns and purchases at the store's 49th Street entrance (near Madison Avenue). Same-Day Delivery to The Hamptons: Saks is offering same-day delivery to anywhere in the Hamptons. Customers can work with a style advisor to help them place their order over email or phone.

Saks will also continue to offer personal shopping services through the men's and women's Fifth Avenue Clubs. Additionally, the flagship will have a dedicated centralized desk located on the main floor for processing returns.

The store will operate with reduced hours Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, from noon to 6 p.m.

Saks Fifth Avenue also recently adjusted its return policy whereby any purchase made after February 15, 2020 can be returned to Saks Fifth Avenue stores within 30 days of reopening.

ABOUT SAKS FIFTH AVENUE (@saks) As a leading shopping destination for the all-channel luxury experience, Saks Fifth Avenue is renowned for its coveted edit of American and international designer collections as well as its storied history of creating breakthrough, experiential environments. Its exemplary client service has made Saks a global authority in the category, a focus since the brand's inception in 1924. As part of the HBC brand portfolio, Saks operates in 40 stores across the U.S. and Canada, its online experience―saks.com, and its mobile experience―Saks App.

Contact:

Nicole Schoenberg

Vice President, Communications

press@hbc.com

332-323-9971

Lauren Picciano

Director, Public Relations & Influence

lauren.picciano@hbc.com

216-702-5428