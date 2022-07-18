Saks Names a DEI Executive

Saks, the luxury e-commerce platform, has appointed Alicia Williams, Ph.D., as vice president, diversity, equity and inclusion, succeeding Lori Spicer Robertson.

Williams, who has more than 15 years of experience as a global talent and diversity leader, will be responsible for furthering Saks’ progress on its DEI commitments across the company while shaping the strategy going forward.

Robertson, according to an official at Saks, decided to leave her position. Originally she was planning to relocate from Memphis to New York, where Saks is based, but eventually changed her plans. When she joined Saks in September 2020 as VP of DEI, the position was a new one at the company.

“Delivering on our DEI commitments and ensuring an inclusive culture are priorities for our leadership team and our entire company, as they are the key to being a great place to work and best serving our diverse customers and partners,” said Saks’ chief people officer Sarah Garber. “Alicia has an exceptional track record in launching and implementing DEI initiatives.”

Williams previously served as executive director, head of diversity and inclusion for U.S. banks at Morgan Stanley, where she led the DEI strategy, talent management and impact for the business. Prior to that, she was VP and diversity lead and the head of the North American Analyst and Associate campus recruiting program for JP Morgan’s investment banking, wholesale payments and global corporate banking businesses. She has also held human resources and DEI roles at New York University, Cornell University and Harvard University.

Williams said, “Saks’ progress on its DEI commitments is impressive, and I look forward to accelerating our efforts to champion diverse voices, foster a culture of belonging and increase our impact for our stakeholders and communities.”

Williams becomes part of Saks’ ESG team, led by Cara Chacon, senior VP of ESG since April, who formerly held ESG roles at Patagonia. Williams will work closely with Saks’ DEI Council, Inclusion Advocates and ERGs.

Saks is a separate company from SFA, which operates the Saks Fifth Avenue stores. Saks is majority-owned by the Hudson Bay Co., which wholly-owns SFA. HBC split the Saks e-commerce and store operations into separate companies in March 2021.