Saks to Recognize Women Leaders in the Mental Health Space

Lisa Lockwood
·3 min read

In honor of Women’s History Month, Saks Fifth Avenue will recognize women who are helping to pave the way for the future of mental health care and solutions through its first Visionary Voice Awards program.

The initiative builds upon Saks’ commitment to increase understanding of the importance of mental health, improve access to care and promote skills that build positive mental health for those who need it through the Saks Foundation.

More from WWD

Last month, Saks revealed its Here for the Future spring campaign, recognizing forward-looking designers, artists and activists. The Visionary Voice Awards are an extension of that campaign, honoring women working in the mental health field.

In February 2020, Saks dedicated its Fifth Avenue windows to mental health awareness. Saks partnered with Fountain House, a community-based model for people living with mental illness, and Crisis Text Line, which provides free, 24/7 confidential support for those in crisis. The windows showcased the artwork of Fountain House Gallery artist Osvaldo Cruz.

For the inaugural Visionary Voice Awards, the Saks Foundation’s nonprofit partners nominated 12 women demonstrating leadership in the mental health space. The nominees were reviewed by the Saks executive committee and associates from across the business to select three winners.

They are Dr. Tasha M. Brown, an assistant clinical professor of medical psychology at Columbia University; Dr. Cristiane Duarte, a professor at New York-Presbyterian Youth Anxiety Center, and Angie Stringer, president and chief operating officer of Girls Inc. of Sarasota County. A $10,000 donation will be made to support the work of each recipient, with the donations going to Columbia University’s Department of Psychiatry, New York-Presbyterian Youth Anxiety Center and Family Strengthening Program at Girls Inc., Sarasota, respectively.

On March 16, this year’s Visionary Voice Award recipients will be highlighted on Saks’ digital channels through email and homepage coverage as well as social media content.

“We are excited to celebrate Women’s History Month by honoring three inspirational women who are making a difference in mental health,” said Emily Essner, chief marketing officer at Saks. “We strive to create purposeful campaigns and use our platform to engage with our community in meaningful and authentic ways. With the Visionary Voice Awards, Saks is proud to champion female leaders and further the Saks Foundation’s mission to make mental health a priority in every community.”

Since the Saks Foundation’s start in 2017 (originally the HBC Foundation in the U.S.), the retailer’s parent company Hudson’s Bay Co. has invested more than $4 million in U.S. mental health initiatives and reached more than 4.5 million individuals. The retailer has supported programming in more than 60 high schools and colleges to promote positive mental health. It has also funded two research and treatment institutions. The foundation has invested in such partners as Glenn Close’s Bring Change to Mind, The Jed Foundation, New York-Presbyterian Youth Anxiety Center, and Columbia University’s Department of Psychiatry.

FOR MORE STORIES:

Saks Dedicates Fifth Avenue Windows to Mental Health Awareness

HBC Raises $2.2 Million for Mental Health Programs

Recommended Stories

  • Philippines starts coronavirus vaccinations but supply, demand uncertain

    The Philippines kicked off its COVID-19 vaccination programme on Monday, with health workers the first to be inoculated in a delayed campaign as the country tries to secure supplies to address one of Asia's most stubborn coronavirus epidemics. Healthcare workers in six government hospitals in the capital region received Sinovac Biotech vaccines donated by China on Sunday, the only doses the Philippines has received so far. "You truly are the heroes during this time of the pandemic so it is just right that you be the first in line to receive the vaccines," Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque told health workers.

  • New World’s Adrian Cheng Is Said to Plan Up to $400 Million SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- New World Development Co.’s Adrian Cheng is planning to raise funds through a special purpose acquisition company in the U.S., according to people familiar with the matter, making him the latest Hong Kong tycoon to jump on the blank-check firm bandwagon.Cheng is working with advisers on the potential SPAC’s initial public offering, said the people, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public. The blank-check company could raise $200 million to $400 million, one of the people said.Deliberations are at an early stage and details such as size and strategy could still change, they said. A representative for New World said the company had no immediate comment.Cheng, who’s the chief executive officer of New World, joins fellow Hong Kong tycoons Li Ka-shing and Richard Li in planning a blank-check company, tapping what has become a red-hot market in the U.S. with over $60 billion raised through the vehicles, more than half of the total amount fetched in all of 2020, data compiled by Bloomberg show.SPACs raise money from investors and then look to acquire another business, usually a private one, within two years. Historically just a U.S. product, a growing number of Asia-based funds and financiers have been setting up blank-check companies with the aim of snapping up a target in the fast-growing region.So far this year, eight blank-check companies backed by Asian sponsors including Primavera Capital and Hopu Investment have gone public in the U.S., raising a total of $2.42 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s an acceleration from 2020, when 11 Asian SPACs raised $2.26 billion in the whole year.New World Development, whose businesses span across real estate, retail and infrastructure, is also looking for a senior executive to oversee its merger and acquisition activities in areas such as health care and logistics as it expands beyond property, Bloomberg News reported this month.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Local pharmacies say they need more COVID vaccines as CVS, Walgreens ramp up shots

    Community pharmacies say they can play a critical role in delivering COVID-19 shots but aren’t receiving as many vaccines proportionally as chains.

  • Abu Dhabi’s De Facto Ruler Cements Control Over Oil Firm Adnoc

    (Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed, has cemented his control over the emirate’s state energy company by becoming chairman of a newly-established board of directors.The crown prince also appointed one of his sons, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, as chairman of a smaller six-member executive board at Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., according to tweets on Sunday from the emirate’s media office.Adnoc pumps almost all the oil and gas in the United Arab Emirates, the third-biggest crude producer in OPEC.“This formalizes the crown prince’s role as the head of Adnoc, which had been the case for several years,” said Robin Mills, founder and head of Dubai-based consultancy Qamar Energy. “It provides an important role for his son.”Sultan Al Jaber, Adnoc’s chief executive officer, has been given the additional title of managing director and will sit on both boards.The decision comes after Abu Dhabi in December merged the Supreme Petroleum Council, which used to set the government’s energy policy, with a new Supreme Council for Financial and Economic Affairs. Most of the Adnoc board members were on the SPC.The creation of the 11-member wider board was made at the behest of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed, president of the UAE and the crown prince’s brother. The crown prince has largely run the country -- a federation of seven emirates including Abu Dhabi, the capital -- since 2014, when Sheikh Khalifa had a stroke.Other members of the executive board include Khaldoon Al Mubarak, head of Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co., and Suhail Al Mazrouei, the UAE’s energy minister.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Modi takes home-grown vaccine as India widens immunisation drive

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was inoculated with the first dose of a home-grown coronavirus vaccine on Monday, kicking off an expansion of the country's immunisation campaign that began in mid-January with healthcare workers. People above 60, and those who are 45 or more and suffering from certain medical conditions, are now eligible for the vaccinations. India, which has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world after the United States, has so far vaccinated more than 12 million health and front-line workers.

  • 'The Walking Dead' showrunner on revisiting Maggie's trauma caused by Glenn's death: 'It's a painful thing to acknowledge'

    Insider caught up with showrunner Angela Kang to discuss the first of six bonus "TWD" episodes and how Maggie and Negan are an integral part of them.

  • Prince Harry tells Oprah he worried history would repeat itself

    Prince Harry, who shocked Britain last year when he and his wife Meghan stepped back from royal duties, told U.S. interviewer Oprah Winfrey that he had worried about history repeating itself, according to excerpts released on Sunday. The CBS broadcast network released two brief clips from Winfrey's interview of the couple, which is scheduled to air on March 7. "My biggest concern was history repeating itself," Harry said, apparently referring to his mother Princess Diana, who was hounded by the British press and died at age 36 in a car crash in Paris after her divorce from Prince Charles.

  • Here are all of the Golden Globes 2021 winners

    Chadwick Boseman won best actor in a drama while "The Crown," "The Queen's Gambit," and "Nomadland" were all big winners.

  • Minneapolis approved funding to hire social media influencers to spread information about ex cop Derek Chauvin's trial

    Minneapolis is hiring social media influencers to spread information about the trial of the cop, Derek Chauvin, who knelt on George Floyd's neck.

  • Prince Harry: Split from royal life 'unbelievably tough'

    Prince Harry says the process of separating from royal life has been very difficult for him and his wife, Meghan. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry invoked the memory of his late mother, Princess Diana, who had to find her way alone after she and Prince Charles divorced. Diana was shown in a photo holding toddler Harry as he made the comments.

  • Jill and Joe Biden have a phone-free dinner date every night at the White House

    Jill Biden said on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" that she and President Biden have a dinner date ritual before he goes back to work and she grades papers.

  • Archaeologists uncover ancient ceremonial carriage near Pompeii

    Archaeologists have unearthed a unique ancient-Roman ceremonial carriage from a villa just outside Pompeii, the city buried in a volcanic eruption in 79 AD. The almost perfectly preserved four-wheeled carriage made of iron, bronze and tin was found near the stables of an ancient villa at Civita Giuliana, around 700 metres (yards) north of the walls of ancient Pompeii. Massimo Osanna, the outgoing director of the Pompeii archaeological site, said the carriage was the first of its kind discovered in the area, which had so far yielded functional vehicles used for transport and work, but not for ceremonies.

  • 10 details you may have missed on Sunday's 'The Walking Dead' premiere

    Maggie's big return to "TWD" had a lot of references back to the family she lost. Showrunner Angela Kang breaks down some moments with Insider.

  • Germany urged to follow Britain’s vaccine strategy as regulators look set to approve AstraZeneca for over 65s

    Germany was under pressure to change its Covid vaccination strategy on Sunday after the country's top vaccine regulator acknowledged that advice against giving the AstraZeneca jab to over 65s had been flawed. The announcement came as a term of German scientists called on the government to follow the UK in delaying second doses after a study showed it could save up to 15,000 lives. Thomas Mertens, the head of Germany’s Standing Committee on Vaccination (Stiko), said on Saturday that the country was likely to change its controversial guidelines against not to give the AstraZeneca vaccine to over 65s, saying errors had been made. Promising “a new, updated recommendation very soon”, Mertens said: “somehow the whole thing went very badly”. “We had the data that we had and based on this data we made the recommendation. But we never criticized the vaccine. We only criticised the fact that the data situation for the age group over 65 was not good or not sufficient,” he said on Germany’s ZDF news network.

  • No. 15 Hickory Ridge gets big defensive stop, holds off Independence in season opener

    Independence tried a 2-point conversion that could’ve ultimately won the game.

  • Israeli police break up Purim celebrations

    Drawn from the biblical Book of Esther's account of how the Jews were spared genocide in ancient Persia, Purim is commemorated with the wearing of all kinds of fancy dress costumes, donating food for feasts - and drinking to excess.But this year, Israel, which began emerging from its third national lockdown on Feb. 21, reimposed night curfews for the long Purim weekend and limited access to Jerusalem.Purim parties were banned, with fines for anyone hosting them. That led to spontaneous street parties in Tel Aviv. Police commander Ziv Saguy said they were giving out 200 fines an hour.Long traffic jams formed on the road to Jerusalem as police tried to stop large groups of reaching the holy city for the festival. Some people ditched their vehicles and walked up the highway instead.Some ultra-Orthodox have also defied state-ordered closures of schools and synagogues, touching off clashes with police.

  • Mystery 41kg Russian metal object found on beach in Bahamas ‘could be from spacecraft’

    Space experts believe object could have come from satellite or spacecraft

  • Trump lost because 'character counts.' That's why his CPAC speech won't change anything.

    The problem in 2020 was with the Republican candidate. That won't change in 2024 if Trump stays on top.

  • Queens woman ended up in medically induced coma after nose piercing caused infection

    Dana Smith said, ‘I couldn’t hold water down. At some point I started to throw up blood’

  • Vegas is betting on Trump announcing his 2024 reelection bid during highly-anticipated CPAC speech

    Trump is expected to use his Florida speech to talk about the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement.