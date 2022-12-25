Saks trailer fire leads to discovery of one dead

Dec. 24—An early morning fire at a mobile home in Saks led to the discovery of a deceased man, officials say.

Fire responders received a call about a fire at the 300 block of East Glade Road in Saks at approximately 2:20 this morning. Upon their arrival, they discovered the remains of a man tentatively identified as Jack Stewart, 58, of Saks, said Calhoun County Deputy Coroner Daniel Price.

Stewart was pronounced dead at 3:39 a.m., according to Price.

Price said officials are unsure of the actual cause of death, and the victim's remains were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for further investigation and identification.

Anniston Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal responded to the scene and an investigation is ongoing.

Officials believe the fire might have originated with a space heater inside the home.

Stewart was the sole occupant of the residence and no others were harmed.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.