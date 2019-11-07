Our Take On Saksoft Limited's (NSE:SAKSOFT) CEO Salary

Aditya Krishna is the CEO of Saksoft Limited (NSE:SAKSOFT). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Aditya Krishna's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Saksoft Limited is worth ₹2.4b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as ₹5.4m for the year to March 2019. It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists almost entirely of the salary, worth ₹5.4m. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under ₹14b, and the median CEO total compensation was ₹2.4m.

Thus we can conclude that Aditya Krishna receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Saksoft Limited. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Saksoft, below.

Is Saksoft Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, Saksoft Limited has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 28% each year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 21% over last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Saksoft Limited Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 40% over three years, Saksoft Limited has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

We examined the amount Saksoft Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. On top of that, in the same period, returns to shareholders have been great. As a result of this good performance, the CEO remuneration may well be quite reasonable. Shareholders may want to check for free if Saksoft insiders are buying or selling shares.

