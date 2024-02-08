Sakura sees Taylor Swift in Japan
It's night two of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Japan, and our very own Sakura Gray was there with an update before she headed to her seat.
Taylor Swift will be heading to Disney+ in March with a "Taylor's Version" of her concert film.
The superstar's signature bold picks have included Pat McGrath, CoverGirl and Chanel.
Pop star Taylor Swift has threatened legal action against a Florida student who set up multiple social media accounts that release real-time information as to the whereabouts of her personal aircraft. The student is actually the same guy who ran the infamous ElonJet account.
With the Chiefs heading to the Super Bowl, get ready for more Taylor Swift.
The Pentagon had to officially deny that Taylor Swift is a secret government asset after a Fox News personality floated that conspiracy theory on-air. Why are there so many Swiftiracy theories?
A lack of legal protections and weak technical tools mean solutions to the exploding problem of fake explicit content are limited.
