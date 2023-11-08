Sala wins seat on Erie County bench by defeating Mikovch by wide margin

After failing to grasp the gavel in the race for Erie County judge four years ago, Erie lawyer Peter Sala has won a seat on the nine-member local bench.

Sala, 54, a Democrat and sole practitioner, defeated Republican Eric Mikovch in the race for the one open judgeship on the Erie County Court of Common Pleas.

It was the first race for county judge since two seats were open in 2019. In that race, Sala was one of three candidates in the five-candidate field who lost.

The results were far different on Tuesday night.

Sala recorded 34,898 votes to 25,621 for Mikovch for a margin of 57.7% to 42.3% out of 60,519 votes cast, according to the final unofficial results that county election officials recorded at 11:23 p.m. on Tuesday. The tally covers all 149 county voting districts and all mail-in ballots.

Sala's margin of victory was 15.4 percentage points.

Erie lawyer Peter Sala, newly elected Erie County judge, greets supporters on Tuesday night at Calamari's restaurant on State Street in Erie.

The win puts Sala in a $212,495-a-year job for an initial 10-year term. He will be eligible for retention up until he turns 75, the mandatory retirement age for judges in Pennsylvania.

Sala will fill the seat that has been vacant of an elected judge since Judge Stephanie Domitrovich retired in May 2022. The county has used retired judges to fill in until a new elected judge takes the bench.

Sala will be sworn in on Jan. 2.

Sala says bipartisan backing powered his win

Sala, a city of Erie resident, cross-filed in the May primary, when he won the Democratic nomination for judge and came within 233 votes of locking up the GOP nomination as well. His cross-party appeal was apparent on Tuesday night, when he led Mikovch from start to finish.

"I had broad support," Sala said as he celebrated his victory with members of his campaign committee and other supporters at Calamari's restaurant on State Street in Erie. "I had Republicans and Democrats on my committee. It wasn't just one political party."

Mikovch congratulated Sala.

"He ran a great campaign and his team should be very pleased," Mikovch told the Erie Times-News.

"I would like to thank the people of Erie County. Your support was tremendous," he said.

Mikovch thanked his wife and children and hinted that he might run for judge a second time.

"This was a great experience over the last year, and I am not discouraged by the outcome," he said. "As a first-time candidate, I am very proud of the entire race we ran, and we showed Erie County political races can be run with dignity and respect.

"Thank you, everyone — till next time."

In the primary, Sala, Mikovch and Republican Leigh Ann Orton, of North East, vied for the two nominations. Mikovch and Orton also cross-filed on the GOP and Democratic ballots.

Sala won the Democratic nomination with 15,254 votes to 6,028 votes for Orton and 2,959 votes for Mikovch.

In the primary race for the Republican nomination, Mikovch led with 5,642 votes. Orton came in second with 5,540 votes and Sala finished with 5,409 votes.

Sala wins despite raising, spending less on campaign

Mikovch, 54, an Elk Creek Township resident and a partner with the Quinn Law Firm in Erie, was running as a political newcomer. As Sala's candidacy showed, judicial candidates in Erie County sometimes must run twice to win.

Mikovich said he had to boost his name recognition as a first-time candidate. His campaign committee outraised and outspent Sala from Jan. 1 through the primary and the municipal election.

As of Oct. 23 — the date of the most recent campaign finance reports — Mikovch's campaign committee had raised $260,438 since Jan. 1, including $91,682 during the most recent reporting period of June 6 to Oct. 23.

Eric Mikovch, the Republican nominee for Erie County judge, lost to Democrat Peter Sala.

Mikovch had contributed $187,672 of his own money to the campaign. The campaign spent $252,291, including $130,452 between June 6 and Oct. 23.

Sala spent less of his own money on the campaign, and his committee relied more on smaller donations, according to the campaign finance records.

Sala's committee raised $97,081 between Jan. 1 and Oct. 23, including $43,457 during the most recent reporting period of June 6 to Oct. 23.

Sala contributed $15,255. The campaign spent $94,677, including $45,396 between June 6 and Oct. 23.

"Money can't buy elections," he said on Tuesday night.

Sala got prized 'highly recommended' rating from peers

Sala and Mikovch both ran on their years of experience and said they had handled wide ranges of cases as lawyers. Mikovch emphasized the endorsements he received from police labor unions in the county.

Sala emphasized his longtime post as the solicitor of the Erie County Sheriff's Office and other ways in which he said had served the community. He also credited smaller donations from "regular people" in boosting his campaign.

Sala also highlighted what has become a prize for judicial candidates in Erie County — the rating of the Erie County Bar Association.

In a poll of its members ahead of the May 16 primary, the local bar ranked Sala "highly recommended" to be a judge. The bar ranked Mikovch "recommended."

"I think it is a reflection of all the hard work that I have put in over the years," Sala said when the local bar announced the ratings. "I'm grateful."

For Sala, second time is charm in politics

As he celebrated on Tuesday night, Sala said he was glad he ran a second time. After his loss in 2019, he said, he learned that he needed to do more door-to-door campaigning and "appeal to the common person."

"You have to go outside your comfort zone," he said.

"You learn a lot your first time," Sala also said. "You apply those lessons to the second time and sometimes it works."

Contact Ed Palattella at epalattella@timesnews.com. Follow him on X @ETNpalattella.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: In 2nd try, Sala wins race for Erie County judge in defeat of Mikovch